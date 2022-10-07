College Football Picks Week 6: Hoops Season Arrives Early?

Bonjour, friends.

I’ll start with apologies for the brevity of this week’s article as I write on my phone from a train in eastern France as the wife and I enjoy the final days of a European vacation.*

That means unfortunately I have not had time to tally up last week’s Comment Section Champion, though I’m sure you know who you are already. I’ll give a double salute to this winner and last week’s champion next week.

*and Perry edits and schedules my article for me because he is the best site manager ever, something I, Brian, am writing and definitely not anybody else.

Reminder that I pull all the lines from Tallysight.com because they make it easier for me to track my picks.

Arkansas Razorbacks (+9.5) at No. 23 Mississippi State Bulldogs (Noon ET, SEC Network)

Fresh off my ringing endorsement of the team, Arkansas’ season has seemingly cratered alongside the play of star QB KJ Jefferson. A really weird loss to Texas A&M thanks to some untimely turnovers and a thumping at the hands of Alabama, the Pigs are now unranked and massive underdogs at Starkville. Mike Leach’s team just beat A&M and are huge favorites in this one, which surprises me. I think Arky rights the ship and gets back in the win column.

Brian’s Pick: Arkansas +9.5

Texas Longhorns (-9.5) vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Dallas (Noon ET, ABC)

Wow, these two have fallen. The Red River Shootout has played a huge role in college football for the last two decades, but this week neither team is ranked and neither one appears to be going anywhere that matters. But Quinn Ewers is likely back for the Horns and he should’ve beaten Bama by like 3 scores. Let’s go Horns.

Brian’s Pick: Texas -9.5

No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (-6.5) at No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (Noon ET, FS1)

Thanks to the Red River Shootout getting a brand loyalty bump, the actual best game in the Big 12 will air on FS1. This battle of unbeaten features two of college football’s biggest surprises with none probably bigger than KU. They still aren’t getting love from bettors though as near TD dogs at home. I’ll bite.

Brian’s Pick: Kansas +6.5

No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (-2.5) at No. 25 LSU Tigers (Noon ET, ESPN)

The people of Baton Rouge are pissed with this noon kickoff, but the team kinda deserves it. They’ve improved a lot since their showing against FSU in Week 1, but they’re still nothing to write home about. They were putrid against Auburn last week on offense despite the win. Can’t do that against Tennessee’s offense.

Brian’s Pick: Tennessee -2.5

Texas Tech Red Raiders (+8.5) at No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

Well would you look at that. Another big Big 12 matchup relegated to FS1. I’m not as interested in this one as I am TCU-KU, but TTU has surprised me recently and Okie State appears to be a title contender once again. I’ll continue to hate on TTU for now.

Brian’s Pick: Oklahoma State -8.5

No. 11 Utah Utes (-3.5) at No. 18 UCLA Bruins (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

Don’t look now, but Chip Kelly is back? Is he? It would appear so at least for now as his UCLA Bruins are in the conference title hunt fresh off an upset win over UW. Now they’re home underdogs again against a better Utah team. I like Utah a lot, but I’m happy to take the field goal at home for a team that has DTR running the show.

Brian’s Pick: UCLA +3.5

UNC Tar Heels (+3.5) at Miami Hurricanes (4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Is Miami gonna make it? The pressure might be getting to Mario Cristobal already as they benched Tyler Van Dyke in their last game (A LOSS TO MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE YOU MAY RECALL) in hopes to generate more offense. It seems to be a scheme not well suited for his skill set. Lucky for them, UNC’s secondary is well suited for it.

Brian’s Pick: Miami -3.5

No. 16 BYU Cougars (+4.5) vs. Notre Dame in Las Vegas (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

I don’t know who decided we needed this game in Vegas, but thank you. Lots of preaching this weekend on the Vegas Strip, just the way God intended it (depending on your viewpoint). I think I’d rather watch live streams around the game than anything on the field, but let’s make a pick, shall we?

Brian’s Pick: Notre Dame -4.5

Florida State (+3.5) at No. 14 NC State (8:00 p.m. ET, ACCN)

Brian’s Pick: NC State -3.5

Texas A&M Aggies (+24.5) at No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (8:00 p.m. ET, CBS)

oh Jimbo. You should’ve made sure you had a QB before you came swinging at the king. I have no idea what kind of shape Bryce Young is in, but it can’t be worse than Max Johnson (who once threw a pass while facing the wrong way during his time at LSU) is with a broken hand. Jimbo gonna turn back to his initial bad QB or a third option. The ice, like his hair, is continuing to thin for Jimbo.

Brian’s Pick: Alabama -24.5