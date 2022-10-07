Making the grade: A look at FSU offensive line advanced analytics

The Florida State Seminoles dropped their first game of the season last Saturday The offensive line had its struggles against Wake Forest, but will not have long to take a breath and regroup as tomorrow night they travel to Raleigh in a tough atmosphere. Against North Carolina State, the offensive line will look to bounce back. Before we get too far ahead of ourselves though, let’s take a moment and see how the big guys up front did against the Demon Deacons. Once again, Darius Washington filled in at left tackle for the injured Robert Scott.

After each week, Tomahawk Nation will take a peek at FSU’s PFF grades along the line, offering some insight into the numbers and performances.

Florida State offensive line grades

FSU Offensive Line Grades through Oct. 1 Player Duquense Run Blocking Duquense Pass Blocking LSU Run Blocking LSU Pass Blocking Louisville Run Blocking Louisville Pass Blocking Boston College Run Blocking Boston College Pass Blocking Wake Forest Run Blocking Wake Forest Pass Blocking Average Run Score Average Pass Score Player Duquense Run Blocking Duquense Pass Blocking LSU Run Blocking LSU Pass Blocking Louisville Run Blocking Louisville Pass Blocking Boston College Run Blocking Boston College Pass Blocking Wake Forest Run Blocking Wake Forest Pass Blocking Average Run Score Average Pass Score Julian Armella 52.7 77.6 - - - - 52.3 22.1 - - 52.5 49.9 Kanaya Charlton 57.1 69.8 - - - - - - - - 57.1 69.8 Bryson Estes 65.4 55.1 - - - - 70.8 76.9 - - 68.1 66.0 D'Mitri Emmanuel 73.5 36.9 61.6 28.4 77.3 70.5 51.0 70.6 51.6 78.4 63.0 57.0 Dillan Gibbons 64.3 79.3 55 53.3 61.8 59.7 66.8 85.1 61.7 82.8 61.9 72.0 Bless Harris 56.7 47 - - - - - - - - 56.7 47.0 Zane Herring 64.9 76.6 - - - - 59.6 0.0 - - 62.3 38.3 Daughtry Richardson 57.9 70.1 - - - - - - - - 57.9 70.1 Thomas Shrader 64.9 0 - - - - - - - - 64.9 0.0 Robert Scott 80.8 62 52.2 73.9 59.8 42.2 - - - - 64.3 59.4 Maurice Smith - - 60.2 59.5 66.1 79.7 65.9 73.1 54.0 66.0 61.6 69.6 David Stickle 65.6 75.1 - - - - 59.4 35.1 - - 62.5 55.1 Jazston Turnetine 71.8 86.8 51.9 76.5 53.8 38.4 66.7 36.9 47.1 67.1 58.3 61.1 Darius Washington 58.6 73.7 - - 55.4 79.6 47.9 82.8 50.2 31.8 53.0 67.0 Lloyd Willis 61.8 67.7 - - - - 58.0 76.3 - - 59.9 72.0

Florida State offensive line performance takeaways with @Ricobert11

PFF is not a perfect scoring system. The graders cannot be 100% of the assignments on each play.

PFF CFB Scale: 90-100 Elite, 85-89 All-Conference, 70-84 Starter, 60-69 Backup, <60 replaceable

Dillan Gibbons is steady-eddy. Most consistent offensive lineman to date.

FSU’s offensive tackles were the two worst performing lineman last week. You cannot win many match-ups when you get sub-par performances from your book-ends.

Turnetine put in a good game, numbers-wise. But believe he was helped out a good bit (running back chip, tight end over).

FSU is in a position where a hobbled Robert Scott may be the better start over Washington or Turnetine... not great.

