The Florida State Seminoles (4-1, 2-1) are in Raleigh to face the 14th-ranked NC State Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1) at Carter-Finley Stadium tonight, in the ACC Network’s prime time 8 p.m. slot.

NC State has won four of its last five meetings versus the Seminoles, the last two in a row including last season’s 28-14 victory in Tallahassee, and have the seventh-longest active home streak at 13 games. However, the Wolfpack have never won three in a row against the Seminoles in their 42 meetings.

NC State’s nose tackle Cory Durden will be facing the Seminoles for the second time, but will be on the game field with FSU in a football game for the 34th time. Durden played in 32 games, starting 16, for FSU from 2018-20. He played in seven games in 2020 before opting out of the remainder of the season while recovering from COVID and a shoulder injury. He started 12 of the 13 games he played in during the 2019 campaign.

Florida State’s defense ranks 2nd in the ACC and 22nd in the country in passing defense, holding opponents to an average of 179.4 yards per game through the air. FSU also ranks 4th in the ACC and 25th nationally by collecting 2.80 sacks per game, led by Jared Verse’s ACC-best average of 1.00 sacks per game.

According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 3.5-point underdog with an over/under of 50.5 total points.

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game threads and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.

Florida State Seminoles vs. NC State Wolfpack Game Threads:

———

How to Watch

Date

Saturday, October 8

Time

8:00 p.m.

Watch

ACC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Florida State Seminoles vs. NC State Wolfpack

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

Florida State game notes via Seminoles.com

Florida State travels to 14th-ranked NC State for the middle game of a three-week stretch against ranked opponents, all ACC Atlantic Division matchups.

FSU’s 4-1 start is the program’s best since a 6-0 start to the 2015 season and is the sixth time since 2010 FSU has won at least four of its first five games.

The Seminoles, whose last season with at least eight wins was in 2016, are 8-4 in their last 12 games, including a 5-3 mark in their last eight ACC contests.

Florida State is tied for the ACC lead and for 10th nationally with an average of 9.4 yards per pass attempt and also leads the ACC and ranks 11th nationally with an average of 14.62 yards per completion. Jordan Travis’ average of 9.7 yards per pass attempt is tied for 8th in the country and for 1st in the ACC, while his 14.77 yards per completion is 1st in the conference and 10th in the nation.

FSU is 2nd in the ACC in total offense and rushing offense while ranking 3rd in the conference in passing offense and 3rd-down conversions. Its average of 481.6 yards of total offense per game is 17th in the country, while its 203.8 rushing yards per game ranks 23rd. FSU is converting 48.4 percent of its 3rd-down opportunities, 24th nationally, and ranks 35th in the country with an average of 277.8 passing yards per game.

The Seminoles are allowing an average of 1.20 sacks per game, 2nd-lowest in the ACC, and have not allowed a sack in two of their five games this season. Florida State has 14 games without allowing a sack in the last 10 years, including two each in 2021 and 2022.

Florida State has scored on nine of its 10 first drives of a half this season, with eight touchdowns on those nine scoring drives. FSU scored touchdowns on its first drive of both halves against Duquesne, at Louisville, against Boston College and against Wake Forest and also made a field goal to open the second half against LSU.

Florida State’s defense ranks 2nd in the ACC and 22nd in the country in passing defense, holding opponents to an average of 179.4 yards per game through the air. FSU also ranks 4th in the ACC and 25th nationally by collecting 2.80 sacks per game, led by Jared Verse’s ACC-best average of 1.00 sacks per game.

The Seminoles rank 1st in the ACC and 9th in the country in kickoff return defense, allowing an average of only 14.75 yards per kickoff return, and 2nd in the ACC and 14th nationally allowing an average of 2.00 yards per punt return. Florida State and Army are the only two teams to rank in the top-14 in both kickoff return and punt return defense.

FSU also is 2nd in the ACC and 11th nationally in blocked kicks, with both of FSU’s blocks in the 24-23 win vs. LSU, which was the third game with multiple blocks under head coach Mike Norvell. FSU is 16th in the nation with an average of 25.9 yards per kickoff return, highlighted by Trey Benson’s 93-yard touchdown return on the opening kickoff vs. Boston College.

———

NC State game notes via Seminoles.com

NC State has won four of the last five meetings with Florida State - winning 27-21 in Tallahassee in 2017, 47-28 at home in 2018, 38-22 at home in 2020 and 28-14 last season on the road. The Wolfpack fell 13-31 in 2019 in Tallahassee.

Wolfpack defensive coordinator Tony Gibson and Florida State head coach Mike Norvell were on the same staff at Pitt in 2011. Gibson was the secondary coach while Norvell was the co-offensive coordinator and coached wide receivers.

NC State special teams coordinator/FB/TE coach Todd Goebbel and FSU DC Adam Fuller coached together at Marshall (2015- 18).

Seminoles ST coordinator/DE coach John Papuchis was on the Nebraska staff with Wolfpack OL coach John Garrison and OC Tim Beck (2008-14). Papuchis was a GA at Kansas in 2002-03 when Dave Doeren was coaching the Jayhawk LBs.

The Wolfpack has outscored the Seminoles 82-17 in the first quarter of the last eight games in the series.

The Wolfpack was the first team to defeat Florida State on its home turf after the Seminoles joined the ACC in 1992. The Wolfpack won 34-28 in Tallahassee on 11/10/2001.

Starting left offensive tackle Anthony Belton is from Tallahassee and attended Florida State University School.

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.