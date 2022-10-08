First quarter game thread: Florida State Seminoles vs. NC State Wolfpack

Kickoff for the Florida State Seminoles vs. NC State Wolfpack game will be starting in just a few minutes, live from Raleigh on the ACC Network.

The game is in a slight delay after lighting issues in the stadium, now scheduled for a 8:12 kickoff.

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game threads and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.

At the end of the first quarter, please move to the SECOND QUARTER THREAD

After halftime, the cool kids will be meeting at the THIRD QUARTER THREAD

When the third quarter ends, please move to the FOURTH QUARTER THREAD

According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 3.5-point underdog with an over/under of 50.5 total points.

How to Watch

Date

Saturday, October 8

Time

8:12 p.m.

Watch

ACC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Florida State Seminoles vs. NC State Wolfpack

Florida State travels to 14th-ranked NC State for the middle game of a three-week stretch against ranked opponents, all ACC Atlantic Division matchups.

FSU’s 4-1 start is the program’s best since a 6-0 start to the 2015 season and is the sixth time since 2010 FSU has won at least four of its first five games.

The Seminoles, whose last season with at least eight wins was in 2016, are 8-4 in their last 12 games, including a 5-3 mark in their last eight ACC contests.

Florida State is tied for the ACC lead and for 10th nationally with an average of 9.4 yards per pass attempt and also leads the ACC and ranks 11th nationally with an average of 14.62 yards per completion. Jordan Travis’ average of 9.7 yards per pass attempt is tied for 8th in the country and for 1st in the ACC, while his 14.77 yards per completion is 1st in the conference and 10th in the nation.

FSU is 2nd in the ACC in total offense and rushing offense while ranking 3rd in the conference in passing offense and 3rd-down conversions. Its average of 481.6 yards of total offense per game is 17th in the country, while its 203.8 rushing yards per game ranks 23rd. FSU is converting 48.4 percent of its 3rd-down opportunities, 24th nationally, and ranks 35th in the country with an average of 277.8 passing yards per game.

The Seminoles are allowing an average of 1.20 sacks per game, 2nd-lowest in the ACC, and have not allowed a sack in two of their five games this season. Florida State has 14 games without allowing a sack in the last 10 years, including two each in 2021 and 2022.

Florida State has scored on nine of its 10 first drives of a half this season, with eight touchdowns on those nine scoring drives. FSU scored touchdowns on its first drive of both halves against Duquesne, at Louisville, against Boston College and against Wake Forest and also made a field goal to open the second half against LSU.

Florida State’s defense ranks 2nd in the ACC and 22nd in the country in passing defense, holding opponents to an average of 179.4 yards per game through the air. FSU also ranks 4th in the ACC and 25th nationally by collecting 2.80 sacks per game, led by Jared Verse’s ACC-best average of 1.00 sacks per game.

The Seminoles rank 1st in the ACC and 9th in the country in kickoff return defense, allowing an average of only 14.75 yards per kickoff return, and 2nd in the ACC and 14th nationally allowing an average of 2.00 yards per punt return. Florida State and Army are the only two teams to rank in the top-14 in both kickoff return and punt return defense.

FSU also is 2nd in the ACC and 11th nationally in blocked kicks, with both of FSU’s blocks in the 24-23 win vs. LSU, which was the third game with multiple blocks under head coach Mike Norvell. FSU is 16th in the nation with an average of 25.9 yards per kickoff return, highlighted by Trey Benson’s 93-yard touchdown return on the opening kickoff vs. Boston College.

