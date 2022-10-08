 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Second quarter game thread: FSU Seminoles vs. NCST Wolfpack

FSU is 1st in the ACC and 9th in the country in kickoff return defense allowing only 14.75 yards per kickoff return

By FrankDNole
NCAA Football: Florida State at North Carolina State Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game threads and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.

Florida State Seminoles vs. NC STATE Game Threads:

According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 3.5-point underdog with an over/under of 50.5 total points.

Florida State Seminoles vs. NC State Wolfpack

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

How to Watch

Date

Saturday, October 8

Time

8:00 p.m.

Watch

ACC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

