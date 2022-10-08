Third quarter game thread: Florida State Noles vs NC State

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game threads and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.

Florida State Seminoles vs. NCST Wolfpack Game Threads:

When the third quarter ends, please move to the FOURTH QUARTER THREAD

According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 3.5-point underdog with an over/under of 50.5 total points.

Florida State Seminoles vs. NC State Wolfpack

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation