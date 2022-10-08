Third quarter game thread: Florida State Noles vs NC State

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game threads and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.
Florida State Seminoles vs. NCST Wolfpack Game Threads:
- When the third quarter ends, please move to the FOURTH QUARTER THREAD
According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 3.5-point underdog with an over/under of 50.5 total points.
Florida State Seminoles vs. NC State Wolfpack
Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation
- Making the grade: A look at FSU offensive line advanced analytics-How PFF graded out FSU’s offensive line against the Demon Deacons
- Line of Scrimmage: How does FSU match up with NC State? feat. Rob McLamb of FanNation’s All Wolfpack on Sports Illustrated-Seminoles and Wolfpack meet in ACC power clash
- Tomahawk Nation Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. #14 NC State Wolfpack
- FSU Matchups and Memories: Series history between FSU and NC State-Another night game in Carter-Finley Stadium coming up
- College Football Picks Week 6: Hoops Season Arrives Early?-Kansas and UCLA host the Games of the Week
- FSU Players: Johnny Wilson, Treshaun Ward, Markeston Douglas talk FSU offense ahead of NC State game-Florida State Seminoles football, led by quarterback Jordan Travis, has seen an offensive elevation in 2022.
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: “We’ve got to capitalize:” Mike Norvell post-practice interview-FSU hits the road this weekend to take on No. 14 NC State
- Seminole Wrap: Can FSU bounce back vs. NC State?-Florida State Seminoles need to pull off upset on the road
- FSU Players: Robert Cooper, Patrick Payton talk progress, NC State-“The confidence grows over time. When you know you can do it, when you know you can play.”
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: Talks Tuesday practice ahead of No. 14 NC State-The Seminoles look to face the Wolfpack on the road in Raleigh.
- FSU Coordinators: Talk Wake loss, kicking, NC State game-“Number one, give credit to their quarterback... He executed — we did not.”
- Florida State safety Jammie Robinson earns ACC Defensive Back of the Week honors-Robinson is the fifth Seminole to earn player of the week recognition this season
- Mike Norvell reviews Wake Forest loss, talks team health ahead of NC State-“That’s all I want our team to do is go out and get better.”
- Betting: FSU road underdog to NC State-Florida State Seminoles are 4-2 against the spread this year
- FSU drops out of top 25-Seminoles lose ranking after loss to Wake Forest
- FSU vs. NC State set for 8 p.m. kickoff-Seminoles need to bounce back after first loss of season
- How To Watch: Florida State vs. NC State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more-Can FSU bounce back on the road in Raleigh?
- *ANOTHER BRAND NEW RECRUITING THREAD #11- NoleThruandThru and Josh Pick keep you up to date on the LATEST FSU RECRUITING NEWS @ Tomahawk Nation’s hub for all things relating to Florida State football recruiting -Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #11
