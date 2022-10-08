 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fourth quarter game thread: FSU Seminoles vs NC State

FSU’s 4-1 record is the best since 2015’s 6-0 start and is the 6th time since 2010 FSU has won at least 4 of its first 5 games

By FrankDNole
Florida State v NC State Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Join us here for the 4th quarter live game thread of the Florida State Seminole and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about. is all about.

FSU leads NC State 17-13 in the fourth quarter and there have been a few major injuries — quarterback Devin Leary left the game for NC State and is questionable to return while running back Treshaun Ward is out for the rest of the game.

Florida State Seminoles vs. NC State Wolfpack

