FLORIDA STATE — In their first true sod game of the season the Florida State Seminoles face the NC State Wolfpack as 3.5 underdogs in Raleigh. After debuting a new white on white and helmet design earlier this season, the Seminoles are opting for a traditional helmet with the all-white look.

FSU has worn several different combinations under head coach Mike Norvell — all-garnet, all-white, black and garnet, white on garnet, traditional away and traditional home amongst them.

A chance at Carter-Finley for the ‘Noles to improve on their 4-1 start will shine bright in primetime against a scrappy defense and experienced quarterback. FSU quarterback Jordan Travis has shown all the tools necessary to pull of the upset being highlighted by a wide receiver room and running game filled with transfers and veterans alike,

NC State’s highest game performance (per pff.com) is against Charleston Southern at 92.4. Their other games are averaging out around 70 with a 62.2 against Clemson overall. FSU’s highest grade (94.4) is against Duquesne and their lowest is 68.2 against Wake Forest averaging a grade of around 80 through five games.

How to Watch

Date

Saturday, October 8

Time

8:00 p.m.

Watch

ACC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Florida State Seminoles vs. NC State Wolfpack

