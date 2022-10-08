FSU vs. NC State: Halftime notes, thoughts

Florida State Seminoles football, heading into Raleigh, knew it would have a tough matchup on its hands vs. the No. 14 NC State Wolfpack.

Thought to be contenders for an ACC title ahead of the season, NC State entered into Saturday eager to shake off its first loss of the season, a 30-20 game vs. the No. 5 Clemson Tigers. FSU, exceeding expectations by racking up a 4-1 record a year after an 0-4 start, came into it a 3.5-point underdog after losing its own 10-point game to the No. 15 Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

For just the second time this season, Florida State did not score on its opening drive, instead having to fight through some early miscues to take a 7-3 lead after NC State struck first. Wide receiver drops killed a few drives in the first half, but big catches by Ontaria Wilson, Mycah Pittman (for a touchdown) and Johnny Wilson all gave the Seminoles’ some juice. Quarterback Jordan Travis has been on-point tonight, so far 9-16 for 110 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, there have been a few miscues but overall, FSU has asserted itself against the Wolfpack. NC State has only managed to put up three points, with a fourth-down interception killing a promising drive that threatened to give the Wolfpack the lead again in the second.

FSU struggled a bit early, perhaps needing some time to adjust both to NC State’s personnel and the hostile environment, but seems to be getting in a groove on both sides of the ball.

There have been some injuries for FSU — Jared Verse went down but went back in shortly, Robert Cooper was shaken up and is still TBD, and running back Treshaun Ward went down hard and went to the locker room after a 39-yard rush.

FSU leads NC State 17-3 and will defend to start the third quarter.

FSU vs. NC State halftime stats

Total yards

FSU: 294

NC State: 133

Passing yards

FSU: 117

NC State: 75

Rushing yards

FSU: 177

NC State: 58

Yards per play

FSU: 8.4

NC State: 4.4