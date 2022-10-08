Florida State Seminoles football did most of everything right in the first half vs. No. 14 NC State, then did pretty much everything wrong in the second.
FSU went into halftime holding a 17-3 lead over the Wolfpack, overcoming miscues and drops by receivers to set itself up nicely heading into the third quarter. Just like last week, the Seminoles’ defense let an opposing offense march down the field on its opening drive of the second half, with NC State closing the gap 17-10.
Florida State’s offense was held to just 28 yards and one first down in the third quarter, failing to add any cushion to its lead as the Wolfpack crept closer and closer, even with quarterback Devin Leary forced to leave the game after a big hit on a sack. NC State regained the lead in the fourth off of two field goals.
FSU got a final chance to win the game late in the matchup, starting from its own 8-yard line with just over four minutes. The Seminoles went 70 yards in eight plays, but an interception by Jordan Travis ended any hopes of the squad completing the comeback.
Up next for Florida State is a primetime home matchup vs. the No. 5 Clemson Tigers.
FSU vs. NC State: Final Stats
Total Yds
FSU: 387
NC State: 307
Pass Yds
FSU: 181
NC State: 125
Rush Yds
FSU: 206
NC State: 182
Penalties
FSU: 10-10
NC State: 08-70
1st Downs
FSU: 15
NC State: 19
3rd Downs
FSU: 5-13
NC State: 2-13
4th Downs
FSU: 0-2
NC State: 0-1
Total Plays
FSU: 58
NC State: 69
Avg Yds/Play
FSU: 6.7
NC State: 4.4
Avg Yds/Completion
FSU: 12.1
NC State: 11.4
Avg Yds/Rush
FSU: 7.4
NC State: 4
Sack-Adj Rush Yd(Avg)
FSU: 216 (8)
NC State: 189 (4.2)
Red Zone
FSU: 2-24-4
Time of Poss
FSU: 26:36
NC State: 33:24
Turnovers (Def Pts Off)
FSU: 2 (0)
NC State: 1 (7)
Fumbles-Lost
FSU: 0-0
NC State: 0-0
Sacks (Def Yds)
FSU: 1 (7)
NC State: 1 (10)
TFL (Def Yds)
FSU: 7 (27)
NC State: 6 (23)
