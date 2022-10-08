Florida State Seminoles football did most of everything right in the first half vs. No. 14 NC State, then did pretty much everything wrong in the second.

FSU went into halftime holding a 17-3 lead over the Wolfpack, overcoming miscues and drops by receivers to set itself up nicely heading into the third quarter. Just like last week, the Seminoles’ defense let an opposing offense march down the field on its opening drive of the second half, with NC State closing the gap 17-10.

Florida State’s offense was held to just 28 yards and one first down in the third quarter, failing to add any cushion to its lead as the Wolfpack crept closer and closer, even with quarterback Devin Leary forced to leave the game after a big hit on a sack. NC State regained the lead in the fourth off of two field goals.

FSU got a final chance to win the game late in the matchup, starting from its own 8-yard line with just over four minutes. The Seminoles went 70 yards in eight plays, but an interception by Jordan Travis ended any hopes of the squad completing the comeback.

Up next for Florida State is a primetime home matchup vs. the No. 5 Clemson Tigers.

FSU vs. NC State: Final Stats

Total Yds

FSU: 387

NC State: 307

Pass Yds

FSU: 181

NC State: 125

Rush Yds

FSU: 206

NC State: 182

Penalties

FSU: 10-10

NC State: 08-70

1st Downs

FSU: 15

NC State: 19

3rd Downs

FSU: 5-13

NC State: 2-13

4th Downs

FSU: 0-2

NC State: 0-1

Total Plays

FSU: 58

NC State: 69

Avg Yds/Play

FSU: 6.7

NC State: 4.4

Avg Yds/Completion

FSU: 12.1

NC State: 11.4

Avg Yds/Rush

FSU: 7.4

NC State: 4

Sack-Adj Rush Yd(Avg)

FSU: 216 (8)

NC State: 189 (4.2)

Red Zone

FSU: 2-24-4

Time of Poss

FSU: 26:36

NC State: 33:24

Turnovers (Def Pts Off)

FSU: 2 (0)

NC State: 1 (7)

Fumbles-Lost

FSU: 0-0

NC State: 0-0

Sacks (Def Yds)

FSU: 1 (7)

NC State: 1 (10)

TFL (Def Yds)

FSU: 7 (27)

NC State: 6 (23)