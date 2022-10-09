Lawrance Toafili, Tatum Bethune talk after loss to NC State

Florida State Seminoles football played their second straight ranked opponent on Saturday, against the No.14 NC State Wolfpack. The Seminoles offense was held scoreless in the second half and their defense simply could not stop the run. This is a jaw dropping loss for head coach Mike Norvell and the Noles, heading home with a 4-2 record. Multiple missed opportunities had Florida State on the bottom end of plays in the second half.

The month of October continues to hurt the Noles, both physically and mentally. Key players started to drop with injuries and simple problems like drops and flags just destroyed the Seminoles chances to win. A 19-17 loss pushes Florida State back to the drawing board. Their offensive schemes seemed to be successful early in the season, but it’s been a rocky few weeks for the Noles.

Following the loss, Lawrance Toafili and Tatum Bethune spoke with the media to talk about the matchup.

Linebacker Tatum Bethune

Running back Lawrance Toafili

