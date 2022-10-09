“Missed opportunities:” Mike Norvell speaks on loss to NC State

Florida State Seminoles football went on the roadto Carter-Finely Stadium on Saturday to face the NC State Wolfpack. NC State has had recent success against the Noles, having won two straight vs. the Seminoles, while holding one of the nation's longest active home win streaks at 13.

They pushed those streaks to 3 and 14, respectively, after a 19-17 victory against the Noles. It was an ugly game for the Seminoles in all phases, including receiver drops, injuries and defensive stops.

Head coach Mike Norvell went through a rollercoaster of emotions throughout the matchup. After leading 17-3 heading into halftime, the Noles put together their worst half of the season, failing to put points on the board.

“Ultimately, we made a lot of mistakes there in the second half. We’ve got to be able to overcome. I just told the team, that outcome is 100 percent on me. We missed opportunities.”

“To come up short like that, it’s incredibly disappointing.”

Following the Noles second straight loss, Norvell spoke with the media to talk about his decisions throughout the game and what the Seminoles' plans are moving forward.

