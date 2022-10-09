FSU underdog vs. Clemson at home

For the second straight week and first time at home this season, Florida State Seminoles football is an underdog in Vegas’ eyes.

FSU (4-2, 2-2 ACC) is set to take on the No. 4 Clemson Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) under the lights inside Doak Campbell Stadium this Saturday.

While Florida State is coming off its second straight loss, a disappointing showing against NC State, the Tigers have started to find a groove over the last few weeks with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei finding a new level of consistency.

After taking down Wake Forest and NC State in consecutive weeks, Clemson overcame a slow start vs. Boston College to win decisively in Week 6.

From our SB Nation sister site, Shaking the Southland:

Very happy with how the defense settled in and container BC after some early struggles. Those defensive backs continue to grow up. Offensively, this one was a bit ugly but Clemson made the plays they needed to make. Florida State is going to be a big test for this team. Hopefully Clemson can get some of the injured guys healthy for that one.

According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 5.5-point underdog to the Tigers.

Florida State is 4-2 against the spread this season while Clemson is 3-3, according to Cover.com. Clemson is riding a six-game win streak vs. Florida State, with last year’s 30-20 matchup being the closest game between the two schools since 2016, which Clemson won 37-34 after a controversial chop block penalty flag.