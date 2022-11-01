Bowl Projections after Week 9: Where could FSU be headed?

After beating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last Saturday, the Florida State Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 ACC) are one win away from securing bowl eligibility for the first time in the Mike Norvell era.

FSU faces off against the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC), No. 22 Syracuse Orange (6-2, 3-1 ACC), Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-4, 2-3 Sun Belt) and the Florida Gators (4-4, 1-4 SEC) to close out the season.

Each week, we’ll be tracking where Florida State is projected to play in the postseason — you can find that below.

Of note: the first College Football Playoff rankings debut Tuesday, November 1 on ESPN and while its not likely FSU is ranked, it will provide a little bit more clarity on how the bowl schedule will shake out.

Florida State Seminoles 2022-2023 bowl projections

San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Dec. 28, 8 p.m.

vs. Washington (Bleacher Report, Athlon Sports)

vs. Utah (CBS, Sporting News)

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 29, 2 p.m.

vs. Minnesota (Action Network)

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Dec. 30, 12 p.m.

vs. Maryland/Minnesota (ESPN)

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Dec. 30, 2 p.m.

vs. Washington (USA Today)

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m.

vs. Arkansas (Yahoo! Sports, College Football News)