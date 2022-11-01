FSU offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons named semifinalist for Wuerffel Trophy

Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, in the last two years at Florida State, has made a tremendous impact on the field but perhaps an even larger one off it.

Since the day that college athletes were allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness, Gibbons has dedicated himself to raising funds for those who need it most, starting with his good friend (and now charity collaborator) Timothy Donovan.

He’s organized fundraisers and drives around multiple causes, amongst them working with teammates this season to raise money for those affected by Hurricane Ian, and that selfless work is being recognized in a major way as Gibbons has been named a semifinalist for the Wuerffel Award, given “to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.”

The full release from Florida State can be seen below: