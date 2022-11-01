FSU quarterback Jordan Travis named to Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2022

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was named to the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2022 on Tuesday, making him eligible to win the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. Travis is coming off a record-setting game against Georgia Tech, where he threw for a career-high 396 passing yards in their 41-16 win last Saturday. His previous career-high record (321-yards) was also set this season in their 44-14 win over Boston College.

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is given to the top signal caller in the country and selected by the Davey O’Brien Foundation, which will be announced on December 8, 2022.

If he wins, Travis would join the ranks of former FSU quarterbacks Charlie Ward, Jameis Winston, Chris Weinke, and countless other greats throughout history.

From Seminoles.com:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is one of 40 quarterbacks in the nation named to the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2022, it was announced Tuesday. Travis is the only Power 5 quarterback in the state of Florida and one of five ACC quarterbacks on the list.

By being named to the QB Class of 2022, Travis is eligible to be one of 16 semifinalists for the 2022 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. For the third straight year, a fan vote will help decide which quarterbacks advance. The top-five in voting on each social media platform will receive bonus committee votes which will be added to the ballots cast by the selection committee. Voting is open on the Davey O’Brien Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages. Fans vote by “liking” the post highlighting the individual quarterback on the official channels.

Travis has started all eight games at quarterback for the Seminoles this season and is directing an offense that leads the nation with 15 touchdown drives of at least 80 yards and seven touchdown drives of 90 or more yards. He is 146-of-236 passing for 2,057 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 215 yards and two touchdowns on 43 rushing attempts. His average of 14.09 yards per completion leads the ACC and is 14th nationally, and his average of 8.14 yards of total offense per play is second in the ACC and 14th in the country. He ranks third in the conference with 257.1 passing yards per game and 284.0 yards of total offense per game. The redshirt junior from West Palm Beach has shown his explosiveness passing and rushing, as he leads the ACC in 60- and 70-yard passes, ranks second with 38 passes of at least 20 yards and also is tied for seventh with four rushes of at least 20 yards.

In FSU’s 41-16 win over Georgia Tech on Oct. 29, Travis led Florida State to 642 yards of total offense, the most by any team in FBS that week, behind a career-best 396 yards passing on a career-high-tying 24 completions with three touchdowns, which also matched his single-game career-high. Travis’ passing yards were the fourth-highest total in the nation that week and was the 21st-best passing yardage total in program history.

Travis is 346-for-572 passing for 4,731 yards and 35 touchdowns and has rushed for 1,532 yards and 19 touchdowns in his career at Florida State. He is one of nine active quarterbacks to eclipse 4,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in FBS, and his rushing yards and rushing touchdowns totals are the most by a quarterback in program history. He ranks 14th on FSU’s all-time career lists in passing yards and completions, and he ranks 16th on the program’s passing touchdowns list.

The 16 semifinalists for this year’s award will be announced Nov. 15, and three finalists will be released Nov. 29. The winner of the 2022 Davey O’Brien Award will be revealed Dec. 8 on The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

Florida State returns to action this weekend at Miami in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC.