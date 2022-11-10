No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football (6-3, 4-3 ACC) blew out rival Miami (4-5, 2-3 ACC) last weekend, dominating the Hurricanes in all phases en route to a 45-3 win.
The Seminoles showcased its explosive offensive attack from the team’s first drive on, racking up 454 total yards and 22 first downs while running back Trey Benson once again impressed with a 128-yard, two-touchdown performance.
As for the offensive line, it was the unit’s third-best pass block performance of the year but actually the fourth-worst showing in the run block department — a testament to both the capability of Miami’s defensive front and the ability of Benson and FSU’s other backs to create positive yardage after contact. Guard Dillan Gibbons graded out as the best pass blocker at 83.4, while tackle Darius Washington was the highest-rated run blocker at 80.2 — and was the Seminoles’ second-highest-rated offensive player behind Benson.
After each week, Tomahawk Nation will take a peek at FSU’s PFF grades along the line, offering some insight into the numbers and performances.
Florida State offensive line grades
Florida State offensive line through Week 10
|Player
|Duquense Run Blocking
|Duquense Pass Blocking
|LSU Run Blocking
|LSU Pass Blocking
|Louisville Run Blocking
|Louisville Pass Blocking
|Boston College Run Blocking
|Boston College Pass Blocking
|Wake Forest Run Blocking
|Wake Forest Pass Blocking
|NC State Run Blocking
|NC State Pass Blocking
|Clemson Run Blocking
|Clemson Pass Blocking
|GT Run Blocking
|GT Pass Blocking
|Miami Run Blocking
|Miami Pass Blocking
|Average Run Score
|Average Pass Score
|Julian Armella
|52.7
|77.6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|52.3
|22.1
|-
|-
|60.7
|58.5
|41.1
|56.1
|46.9
|Kanaya Charlton
|57.1
|69.8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|57.1
|69.8
|Jaylen Early
|71.1
|71.1
|N/A
|Bryson Estes
|65.4
|55.1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|70.8
|76.9
|-
|-
|71.3
|61.7
|80.3
|67.3
|70.8
|D'Mitri Emmanuel
|73.5
|36.9
|61.6
|28.4
|77.3
|70.5
|51.0
|70.6
|51.6
|78.4
|53.8
|84.0
|60.8
|60.2
|68.6
|67.3
|58.0
|50.8
|61.8
|60.8
|Dillan Gibbons
|64.3
|79.3
|55
|53.3
|61.8
|59.7
|66.8
|85.1
|61.7
|82.8
|71.0
|76.8
|58.8
|57.8
|60.0
|55.5
|64.5
|83.4
|62.7
|70.4
|Bless Harris
|56.7
|47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|56.7
|47.0
|Zane Herring
|64.9
|76.6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|59.6
|0.0
|-
|-
|72.7
|73.4
|12.6
|67.7
|29.7
|Daughtry Richardson
|57.9
|70.1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|57.9
|70.1
|Thomas Shrader
|64.9
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|64.9
|0.0
|Robert Scott
|80.8
|62
|52.2
|73.9
|59.8
|42.2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|66.2
|73.6
|54.2
|65.6
|74.9
|40.2
|51.2
|49.9
|62.8
|58.2
|Maurice Smith
|-
|-
|60.2
|59.5
|66.1
|79.7
|65.9
|73.1
|54.0
|66.0
|57.3
|75.6
|57.5
|77.5
|60.5
|37.2
|61.3
|81.0
|60.4
|68.7
|David Stickle
|65.6
|75.1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|59.4
|35.1
|-
|-
|49.1
|58.4
|77.3
|58.1
|62.5
|Jazston Turnetine
|71.8
|86.8
|51.9
|76.5
|53.8
|38.4
|66.7
|36.9
|47.1
|67.1
|45.1
|46.8
|69.6
|58.7
|73.3
|56.8
|60.0
|59.9
|58.5
|Darius Washington
|58.6
|73.7
|-
|-
|55.4
|79.6
|47.9
|82.8
|50.2
|31.8
|55.9
|64.3
|61.8
|51.7
|80.2
|70.1
|58.6
|64.9
|Lloyd Willis
|61.8
|67.7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|58.0
|76.3
|-
|-
|59.9
|80.6
|59.9
|74.9
Florida State offensive line performance takeaways with @Ricobert11
- First off, Darius Washington had a great individual game. His 80 on run blocking was significant, as he was one of the lead blockers on many of the 32 counter runs FSU performed.
- DW’s #s are even more impressive in context of the other starers run blocking performances which were pedestrian. This checks out as Miami had 10 stuffs on the night. FSU knew coming into this game they would struggle to block Miami’s DL. Enter the counter play. This play reduces the need to win 1-on-1’s for your OL, as many are just needing to down block and occupy a defender long enough to get the back through the LOS.
- Miami’s DL was so dynamic that they blew up many of FSU’s run plays. Credit to Benson and the rest of the OL doing just enough to capitalize.
