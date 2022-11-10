No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football (6-3, 4-3 ACC) blew out rival Miami (4-5, 2-3 ACC) last weekend, dominating the Hurricanes in all phases en route to a 45-3 win.

The Seminoles showcased its explosive offensive attack from the team’s first drive on, racking up 454 total yards and 22 first downs while running back Trey Benson once again impressed with a 128-yard, two-touchdown performance.

As for the offensive line, it was the unit’s third-best pass block performance of the year but actually the fourth-worst showing in the run block department — a testament to both the capability of Miami’s defensive front and the ability of Benson and FSU’s other backs to create positive yardage after contact. Guard Dillan Gibbons graded out as the best pass blocker at 83.4, while tackle Darius Washington was the highest-rated run blocker at 80.2 — and was the Seminoles’ second-highest-rated offensive player behind Benson.

After each week, Tomahawk Nation will take a peek at FSU’s PFF grades along the line, offering some insight into the numbers and performances.

Florida State offensive line through Week 10 Player Duquense Run Blocking Duquense Pass Blocking LSU Run Blocking LSU Pass Blocking Louisville Run Blocking Louisville Pass Blocking Boston College Run Blocking Boston College Pass Blocking Wake Forest Run Blocking Wake Forest Pass Blocking NC State Run Blocking NC State Pass Blocking Clemson Run Blocking Clemson Pass Blocking GT Run Blocking GT Pass Blocking Miami Run Blocking Miami Pass Blocking Average Run Score Average Pass Score Player Duquense Run Blocking Duquense Pass Blocking LSU Run Blocking LSU Pass Blocking Louisville Run Blocking Louisville Pass Blocking Boston College Run Blocking Boston College Pass Blocking Wake Forest Run Blocking Wake Forest Pass Blocking NC State Run Blocking NC State Pass Blocking Clemson Run Blocking Clemson Pass Blocking GT Run Blocking GT Pass Blocking Miami Run Blocking Miami Pass Blocking Average Run Score Average Pass Score Julian Armella 52.7 77.6 - - - - 52.3 22.1 - - 60.7 58.5 41.1 56.1 46.9 Kanaya Charlton 57.1 69.8 - - - - - - - - 57.1 69.8 Jaylen Early 71.1 71.1 N/A Bryson Estes 65.4 55.1 - - - - 70.8 76.9 - - 71.3 61.7 80.3 67.3 70.8 D'Mitri Emmanuel 73.5 36.9 61.6 28.4 77.3 70.5 51.0 70.6 51.6 78.4 53.8 84.0 60.8 60.2 68.6 67.3 58.0 50.8 61.8 60.8 Dillan Gibbons 64.3 79.3 55 53.3 61.8 59.7 66.8 85.1 61.7 82.8 71.0 76.8 58.8 57.8 60.0 55.5 64.5 83.4 62.7 70.4 Bless Harris 56.7 47 - - - - - - - - 56.7 47.0 Zane Herring 64.9 76.6 - - - - 59.6 0.0 - - 72.7 73.4 12.6 67.7 29.7 Daughtry Richardson 57.9 70.1 - - - - - - - - 57.9 70.1 Thomas Shrader 64.9 0 - - - - - - - - 64.9 0.0 Robert Scott 80.8 62 52.2 73.9 59.8 42.2 - - - - 66.2 73.6 54.2 65.6 74.9 40.2 51.2 49.9 62.8 58.2 Maurice Smith - - 60.2 59.5 66.1 79.7 65.9 73.1 54.0 66.0 57.3 75.6 57.5 77.5 60.5 37.2 61.3 81.0 60.4 68.7 David Stickle 65.6 75.1 - - - - 59.4 35.1 - - 49.1 58.4 77.3 58.1 62.5 Jazston Turnetine 71.8 86.8 51.9 76.5 53.8 38.4 66.7 36.9 47.1 67.1 45.1 46.8 69.6 58.7 73.3 56.8 60.0 59.9 58.5 Darius Washington 58.6 73.7 - - 55.4 79.6 47.9 82.8 50.2 31.8 55.9 64.3 61.8 51.7 80.2 70.1 58.6 64.9 Lloyd Willis 61.8 67.7 - - - - 58.0 76.3 - - 59.9 80.6 59.9 74.9

