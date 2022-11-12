The No. 23 Florida State Seminoles took to the road this weekend with the Syracuse Orange dead in their sights. After ratcheting off a 45-3 win over the Miami Hurricanes on November 5, a late-night road game up north will finish ACC play for the Noles, and a win will put them over the .500 mark in conference play.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis ranks 7th nationally as a passer per PFF.com with a 62.5% completion rate throwing for 2257 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He is also the 5th highest offensive player in the country overall. Heading into the matchup, FSU is one of four teams in FBS that rank in the top 20 both in total offense and total defense, alongside Georgia, Ohio State, and Alabama.

Florida State is one of four teams in the country averaging at least 270 yards through the air and at least 210 yards on the ground per game in 2022 and is the only team in the ACC. They are also first in the ACC in pass defense and fifth in the country.

Going with a traditional gold, white, gold combo, this will be the first time the Noles have worn the combo this season.

The Seminoles have worn several different combinations under head coach Mike Norvell — all-garnet, all-white (including with white helmets), black and garnet, white on garnet, traditional away, and traditional home amongst them.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Syracuse Orange how to watch

Date

Saturday, November 12

Time

8;00 p.m.

Watch

ACCN

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

