First quarter game thread: Florida State Seminoles vs. Syracuse Orange

Kickoff for the Florida State Seminoles vs. Syracuse Orange game will be in about 15 minutes live from the JMA Wireless Dome, and on the ACC Network.

According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 7.5 point favorite with the over/under set at 51 points.

Date

Saturday, November 12th

Time

8:00 p.m.

Watch

ACC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Florida State Seminoles vs. Syracuse Orange

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

Florida State game notes via Seminoles.com

Florida State wraps up its 2022 ACC schedule by traveling to Syracuse for a primetime showcase on ACC Network. The Seminoles, ranked 25th in this week’s AP poll, returned to the rankings for the second time this season after defeating Miami 45-3 last week in a win that clinched bowl eligibility for the 49th time in program history.

The Seminoles also rank 4th in explosive play rate differential, trailing only Georgia, Ohio State and Tulane, with an offense explosive play rate of 16.8 percent that ranks 6th nationally and a defense explosive plays allowed rate of 9.2 percent that is 15th in the country (via ESPN Stats & Info).

and Tulane, with an offense explosive play rate of 16.8 percent that ranks 6th nationally and a defense explosive plays allowed rate of 9.2 percent that is 15th in the country (via ESPN Stats & Info). Florida State is one of four teams in the nation that ranks in the top-20 in both total offense and total defense, along with Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama. Those same four teams are the only teams ranked in the top-20 in yards per play on offense and defense. The Seminoles are 9th nationally with an average of 7.01 yards per play on offense and 11th with an average of 4.73 yards allowed per play. FSU is 15th in the country with 483.4 yards of total offense per game and 17th allowing an average of 308.4 yards per game on defense.

Florida State has scored on 12 of 18 first drives of a half this season, with 11 touchdowns on those 12 scoring drives for a total of 78 points. The Seminoles lead the ACC and are tied for 3rd in the country in touchdown rate on opening drives of a half (via ESPN Stats & Info).

FSU leads the ACC in yards per completion, yards per rush attempt, third-down conversions, rushing offense and fewest sacks allowed. The Seminoles’ average of 14.30 yards per completion is 9th in the country, while their 50.0 percent third-down conversion rate is 12th in the country, average of 5.51 yards per rush is 13th, average of 211.8 rushing yards per game is 17th and 1.44 sacks allowed per game is 33rd nationally.

Florida State is one of four teams in the country that is ranked in the top-20 in both kickoff return average and punt return average. FSU is 7th in the country and 3rd in the ACC with an average of 24.77 yards per kickoff return and is 3rd in the conference and 16th nationally with an average of 13.69 yards per punt return. The Seminoles also have the ACC’s 3rd-best punt return defense, allowing 3.38 yards per opponent punt return to rank 17th in the country.

FSU is 4th in the ACC and 24th nationally in blocked kicks, with both blocks happening in the 24-23 win vs. LSU, which was the third game with multiple blocks under head coach Mike Norvell. » Florida State’s defense has held opponents to an average of 137.2 yards of total offense in the first half, with opponents gaining only 59.1 yards rushing and 78.1 yards passing in the first 30 minutes. The Seminoles have a 171- 78 scoring edge in the first half and have held six opponents to three or fewer first-half points.

