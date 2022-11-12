Third quarter game thread: FSU Seminoles vs. Syracuse Orange

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.
According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 7.5 point favorite with the over/under set at 51 points.
Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.
Florida State Seminoles vs. Syracuse Orange Game Threads:
- When the third quarter ends, please move to the FOURTH QUARTER THREAD
How to Watch
Date
Saturday, November 12th
Time
8:00 p.m.
Watch
Stream
Listen
Florida State Seminoles vs. Syracuse Orange
Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation
- TN Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Syracuse Orange
- Line of Scrimmage: FSU takes on Syracuse in ACC finale feat. Andy Pegler of TNIAAM-Seminoles with chance to finish with best record in conference play since 2016
- FSU Depth Chart: FSU vs. Syracuse-A look at the Florida State Seminoles depth chart ahead game vs. Syracuse Orange
- College Football Picks Week 11: Angry Wave-Passed over for Gameday, Angry Wave gets Angrier
- Matchups and Memories: Series history between FSU and Syracuse-The surging Seminoles head north this weekend
- Making the grade: What the analytics say about FSU’s offensive line-How did FSU’s offensive line do in a blowout win over the Miami Hurricanes?
- Seminole Wrap: Florida State dominates inferior in-state opponent, preps for ACC finale-The early season confidence has returned
- Betting: FSU opens as road favorite vs. Syracuse-The Seminoles are 6-3 against the spread this season
- FSU Players: LB Kalen Deloach and DE Patrick Payton talk Miami win, going on the road to face Syracuse-“It was good to go down there and do what we need to do, handle business, and just get back up here and focus on this week.”
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: Talks Wednesday practice, updates injuries ahead of Syracuse-“How we start, and the execution early is still critically important for us”
- FSU Players: DB Greedy Vance, OL Dillan Gibbons, TE Camren McDonald speak after Tuesday’s practice-“That kind of systematic decline of a defense, that’s what wins football games”
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: Talks DJ Lundy, Jared Verse, finishing ACC play after Tuesday’s practice-“This is our last ACC opponent, and we want to finish our ACC schedule the right way”
- FSU Coordinators: Preview Syracuse, talk 45-3 win over Miami-“I’m excited because those guys are playing for each other, and that’s what makes it fun to coach”
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: Talks Miami blowout, previews Syracuse at Monday presser-“Every time you have a big emotional game and rivalry on the road, to go down and play like we did it was definitely big for the program.”
- Reacts Survey: Survey after Week 10: How are FSU fans feeling?-Checking in on the Florida State fanbase
- Bowl Projections after Week 10: Where could FSU be headed?-Taking a look at national projections
- FSU WR Winston Wright Jr. signals a return for the 2023 season-After suffering a devastating injury, he says he still isn’t finished in Tallahassee
- Trey Benson, Dillan Gibbons earn ACC Player of the Week honors-An offense built for playmakers
- How To Watch: Florida State vs. Syracuse: How to watch Week 11 matchup-Seminoles take on Orange on the road in ACC finale
- *A new farm-to-table RECRUITING THREAD #12 has been served- NoleThruandThru and Josh Pick keep you up to date on the LATEST FSU RECRUITING NEWS @ Tomahawk Nation’s hub for all things relating to Florida State football recruiting -Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #12
Loading comments...