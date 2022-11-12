Jordan Travis throws, catches and runs for touchdowns vs. Syracuse

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis added another fantastic game to his 2022 resume against Syracuse on Saturday, leading the Seminoles to a 38-3 lead in the fourth quarter before exiting the game early.

Travis’ last play in the matchup against the Orange was a receiving touchdown courtesy of tight end Wyatt Rector, giving the quarterback the scoring triple crown of a receiving, rushing and passing touchdown.

Per FSU Sports Info, he’s the third player nationally this year with a passing, rushing, and receiving touchdown in a single game and second player in Florida State history to pull off the feat (Red Parish in 1949 vs. Millsaps College).

Wyatt Rector ➡️ Jordan Travis Tally Special #FSU pic.twitter.com/0vTHTfbWtx — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) November 13, 2022

He kicked off Florida State’s scoring against Syracuse with a three-yard rush, followed by receivers Malik McClain and Johnny Wilson each taking screen passes for a touchdown. Travis added one more passing touchdown to his game log with a pitch-and-catch to Kentron Poitier — his fourth three-touchdown game this season.