Quick hitter: Seminoles put on showcase vs. Syracuse

No. 23 Florida State, in its ACC finale, put on a near-perfect performance vs. the Syracuse Orange.

After scoring 14 points in the first quarter, Florida State’s offense took a bit to get going before finding life again in the third, surging ahead to safely put the game out of striking distance for the Orange. The Seminoles put up 420 yards, once again showing that Mike Norvell has cultivated one of the most explosive offenses in the country.

Though the offense had an overall impressive performance, it was the defense that once again showed out, holding a team without a touchdown for the second straight week. Syracuse averaged just 3.3 yards per play, totaling 160 on the night (with most coming in garbage time.)

Impressive individual performances were to be found across the board, with running back Trey Benson logging his third straight 100+ yard game, receivers Malik McClain and Johnny Wilson showcasing physicality while scoring on screen passes and quarterback Jordan Travis completing the trifecta of offensive scoring by throwing for, rushing for and catching a touchdown.

Wyatt Rector ➡️ Jordan Travis Tally Special #FSU pic.twitter.com/0vTHTfbWtx — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) November 13, 2022

With the win, the Seminoles (7-3, 5-3 ACC) finish with their best record in conference play since 2016.

Next up for Florida State is a home matchup vs. the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-5, 3-4 Sun Belt), who are coming off a 36-17 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

FSU vs. Syracuse stats

38-3

Total yards

FSU: 420

Syracuse: 61

Passing yards

FSU: 190

Syracuse: 34

Rushing yards

FSU: 230

Syracuse: 27

Yards per play

FSU: 5.9

Syracuse: 3.3