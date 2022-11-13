“Everybody did their part:” Mike Norvell talks dominant win vs. Syracuse

No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football (7-3, 5-3 ACC) put together one of its most complete performances under head coach Mike Norvell on Saturday, outclassing the Syracuse Orange (6-4, 3-3 ACC) in all phases of the game in a 38-3 win.

After the win, Norvell spoke on the team’s performance, saying his team “did not disappoint.”

“They’ve been remarkable,” he continued, “They’ve worked so hard in their preparation, continuing to focus on our growth — our development. Offense, defense, special teams, everybody did their part. It was really special to see our defense keep them out of the end zone.”

“Offensively, went over 200 yards rushing...that was a top 15 defense that we played against. For us, they believed in what they could do.”

You can see his full interview below, with a transcript to follow shortly:

