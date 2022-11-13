Interviews: Jared Verse, Trey Benson talk 38-3 win over Syracuse

No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football (7-3, 5-3 ACC) finished with its best record in conference play since 2016, finishing off its ACC schedule on a three-win streak after a blowout win against the Syracuse Orange (6-4, 3-3 ACC) on the road.

FSU asserted its will from start to finish, scoring on its first drive and holding Syracuse out of the end zone in the final seconds of the game. It was the second straight week the Seminoles didn’t allow a touchdown, the first time since 2013 the program has pulled that off.

After the game, defensive end Jared Verse and running back Trey Benson spoke on their performances, takeaways from how their teammates played, thoughts on the game and more.

Defensive end Jared Verse

Four tackles (one for loss), one sack

Running back Trey Benson

166 all-purpose yards, third-straight game with 100-plus rushing yards

