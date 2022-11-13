What went right, wrong on defense for FSU vs. Syracuse

No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football (7-3, 5-3 ACC) put together one of its most complete games under head coach Mike Norvell on Saturday, executing a near-perfect performance in a 38-3 undressing of the Syracuse Orange (6-4, 3-3 ACC) on the road.

While the offense had its own success, FSU’s defense set the tone from kickoff to final whistle, keeping Syracuse out of the end zone even when the Orange were threatening to score in the game’s final seconds. It’s the second straight week Florida State hasn’t allowed a touchdown, the first time the program has done that since 2013.

Here’s a look at how Florida State performed on defense.

What went right

Pretty much everything, from start to finish. Syracuse got into Florida State territory just three times the entire game, with the final coming on a garbage time, game-closing drive.

Syracuse finished the game with 160 yards — but 86 of them were earned in the fourth quarter with the game well out of reach. Through the first three quarters, the Orange averaged 2.3 yards per play, unable to do anything against a lethal Florida State front.

The Seminoles caused 11 total negative plays — three sacks and eight tackles for loss — while Syracuse had just nine first downs. Additionally, the Orange were flagged for five holding penalties, further evidence of the havoc that Florida State was able to create and the inability of Syracuse to deal with it.

FSU rolls again, gets to 7-3 on the year. The Noles has outscored its last three opponents 124-22 #FSUTwitter #CFB pic.twitter.com/t0m5eEaVyN — CFBNumbers (@CFBNumbers) November 13, 2022

FSU was also able to limit explosive plays, with Syracuse earning just five 10-plus yard plays in the matchup (in comparison, the Seminoles had 13.)

What went wrong

Syracuse got three points? There’s not much to nitpick from FSU’s performance, outside of allowing 10.8 yards per completion — but even then, the Orange completed just six passes on the night. In a season filled with impressive performances by this unit, dominating Syracuse was by far the most consistent Florida State’s defense has been this year.

FSU vs. Syracuse stats

38-3

Total yards

Syracuse: 61

Passing yards

Syracuse: 34

Rushing yards

Syracuse: 27

Yards per play

Syracuse: 3.3

Notes via FSU