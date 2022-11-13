Florida State Seminoles football finished with its best record in conference play since 2016 on Saturday, beating the Syracuse Orange 38-3 to advance to 7-3 (5-3 ACC) on the season.

It was another all-phases outclassing displayed by the Seminoles led by the defense, who haven’t allowed an opponent to score a touchdown for two consecutive weeks for the first time since 2013. FSU has allowed three points and fewer than 100 total yards in the first half in three consecutive games.

In recognition of the performance, the Seminoles earned a new ranking with FSU now No. 20 in the AP Top 25 as well as the USA Today Coaches Poll (after not being ranked in that poll the week before).

The College Football Playoff ranking, which put FSU at No. 23 last week, is set to release on Tuesday.

Per FSU Sports Info, Florida State ran for 230 yards Saturday, the fifth straight game the Noles broke the 200-yard rushing mark. The last time FSU had a streak that long was 1995, when the Noles opened the season with six straight 200-yard rushing games.

Quarterback Jordan Travis became just the second player in school history and first since 1949 (Red Parrish) to score a rushing, passing and receiving touchdown in a single game, as he was 21-for-23 for 155 yards and three touchdowns, ran five times for 21 yards and a three-yard touchdown, and caught a two-yard touchdown. Running back Trey Benson ran for a career-high 163 yards, with runs of 24, 27, and 30 yards — his third straight game setting a career-high and going over 100 yards.

Florida State is No. 1 in the country in 20-plus yard plays from scrimmage, having earned 75 of them on the season.

Next up for Florida State is a home matchup vs. the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-5, 3-4 Sun Belt), who are coming off a 36-17 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles.