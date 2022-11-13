FSU opens as major favorite against Louisiana

No. 20 Florida State Seminoles football (7-3, 5-3 ACC), fresh off its third straight blowout to end conference play, is set to face off against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-5, 3-4 Sun Belt), who are coming off a 36-17 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

From ULL Sports Info:

The Cajuns (5-5, 3-4 Sun Belt) snapped a two-game loss streak with the win in their home finale and kept alive their hopes of becoming bowl eligible with two games remaining. UL needs to win one of its final two games – at Florida State on Nov. 19 and at Texas State on Nov. 26 – to become bowl eligible for the 10th time in the last 12 seasons. UL, winning for the fourth straight time against the Eagles (5-5, 2-4) and improving to 5-1 in the all-time series, scored on all but three possessions in the game with one turnover on downs deep in Georgia Southern territory in the first quarter, and two punts in the final two quarters – the last coming in the game’s final three minutes. The Cajuns also scored on five of their six first-half possessions, with Wooldridge ‘s three touchdown passes coming in the game’s first 19 minutes to stake the Cajuns to a 21-7 lead.

Florida State will serve as the Cajuns' first Power 5 opponent of the season — Louisiana is 4-96 all-time against P5 schools, having beaten Iowa State (2020), Kansas State (2009), Texas A&M (1996), and Miami (1929).

It’s the first-ever meeting between the two schools, with FSU’s last game against a Sun Belt opponent having come in 2019 when the Seminoles snuck by Louisiana-Monroe 45-44 in overtime. Florida State is 5-0 vs. Sun Belt teams since the conference began sponsoring football in 2001 (11-1 vs. the teams in the conference all-time).

According to DraftKings, Florida State is currently a 24-point favorite vs. the Cajuns.

Florida State vs. Louisiana is scheduled for a 12 p.m. kickoff and is set to be broadcast on regional sports networks — likely Bally Sports and YES Network — as well as live-streamed on ESPN3.

