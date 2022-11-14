Florida State Seminoles football, after a third straight blowout vs. an ACC opponent, finished with its best record in conference play since 2016 on Saturday, advancing to 7-3 (5-3 ACC) on the season.

No. 20 FSU has shaken off a midseason three-game losing streak to set itself up to finish nicely with just two games remaining on the schedule — the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-5, 3-4 Sun Belt), who are coming off a 36-17 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles and the newly-bowl eligible Florida Gators (6-4, 3-4 SEC).

What’s gone into the recent surge of dominance from the Seminoles? How could the rest of the year play out? What does this season’s success mean for Florida State moving forward?

Brian Pellerin and Jon Marchant talk on those topics and more on the latest episode of the Seminole Wrap, which you can listen to on on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.

