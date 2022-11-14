No. 20 Florida State Seminoles football (7-3, 5-3 ACC) is getting to set to face off against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-5, 3-4 Sun Belt) in a non-conference matchup inside Doak Campbell Stadium this Saturday at 12 p.m.
It’ll be FSU’s first-ever matchup against Louisiana, who are coming off a 36-17 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles.
According to DraftKings, Florida State is currently a 24-point favorite vs. the Cajuns.
Ahead of the matchup, Florida State released its projected depth chart, with no changes seen.
Offense
Quarterback: Jordan Travis
Running back: Treshaun Ward OR Trey Benson
Running back: Lawrance Toafili
Wide receivers: Mycah Pittman, Ontaria Wilson, Johnny Wilson
Tight end: Camren McDonald
Tight end: Markeston Douglas
Left tackle: Robert Scott Jr.
Left guard: Dillan Gibbons
Center: Maurice Smith
Right guard: D’Mitri Emmanuel OR Darius Washington
Right tackle: Jazston Turentine
Defense
Defensive end: Derrick McLendon II
Defensive tackle: Fabien Lovett OR Dennis Briggs Jr.
Nose tackle: Robert Cooper
FOX: Jared Verse
Linebackers: Kalen DeLoach, Tatum Bethune
Nickel: Kevin Knowles II
Cornerback: Renardo Green, Omarion Cooper OR Jarrian Jones
BUCK: Akeem Dent
Safety: Jammie Robinson
Special teams
Kick returner: Trey Benson OR Sam McCall, Mycah Pittman
Punt returner: Mycah Pittman
Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald
Punter: Alex Mastromano
Kickoff specialist: Ryan Fitzgerald
Long snapper: James Rosenberry Jr.
Holder: Alex Mastromanno
