No. 20 Florida State Seminoles football (7-3, 5-3 ACC) is getting to set to face off against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-5, 3-4 Sun Belt) in a non-conference matchup inside Doak Campbell Stadium this Saturday at 12 p.m.

It’ll be FSU’s first-ever matchup against Louisiana, who are coming off a 36-17 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

According to DraftKings, Florida State is currently a 24-point favorite vs. the Cajuns.

Ahead of the matchup, Florida State released its projected depth chart, with no changes seen.

Offense

Quarterback: Jordan Travis

Running back: Treshaun Ward OR Trey Benson

Running back: Lawrance Toafili

Wide receivers: Mycah Pittman, Ontaria Wilson, Johnny Wilson

Tight end: Camren McDonald

Tight end: Markeston Douglas

Left tackle: Robert Scott Jr.

Left guard: Dillan Gibbons

Center: Maurice Smith

Right guard: D’Mitri Emmanuel OR Darius Washington

Right tackle: Jazston Turentine

Defense

Defensive end: Derrick McLendon II

Defensive tackle: Fabien Lovett OR Dennis Briggs Jr.

Nose tackle: Robert Cooper

FOX: Jared Verse

Linebackers: Kalen DeLoach, Tatum Bethune

Nickel: Kevin Knowles II

Cornerback: Renardo Green, Omarion Cooper OR Jarrian Jones

BUCK: Akeem Dent

Safety: Jammie Robinson

Special teams

Kick returner: Trey Benson OR Sam McCall, Mycah Pittman

Punt returner: Mycah Pittman

Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald

Punter: Alex Mastromano

Kickoff specialist: Ryan Fitzgerald

Long snapper: James Rosenberry Jr.

Holder: Alex Mastromanno