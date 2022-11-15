Head coach Mike Norvell speaks after Tuesday practice

FLORIDA STATE — Head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media after Tuesday’s practice ahead of this weekend's matchup, when they host the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns inside Doak Campbell Stadium at noon.

The No. 20 Seminoles are on a hot streak winning their last three games handily, only allowing 21 points total. Florida State currently leads the country with 75 plays of 20 yards or more, and their defense has not allowed a touchdown in the previous 23 drives.

Norvell said he thought they had a good day of practice and they got a chance to put in some good work looking ahead towards Louisiana

“I thought today was a good workday for us introducing a couple of different looks with ULL really having a big focus on us, our communications, fundamentals, continuing to get some good ones on ones, twos on twos work, trying to put our guys in as many situations that could show up in the game, and you’re just continuing to get better in those situations. I thought our guys did play fast. I thought there were some things that we need to clean up and just overall execution... We still tried to create some adversity with just the atmosphere, even though you know we’re playing at home... I thought it was a positive workday for us. You know, it’s like I said, there’s still some things that need to be cleaned up by us. We jump in tomorrow, but I thought our guys had a good approach.”

Norvell seemed to have an emphasis on responsibility in today’s practice creating some teachable moments late in the season.

“As you get to this point of the season, there’s times when everyone wants to take an exhale; it's week eleven; bodies are sore, bodies are tired. You have to fight against human nature at times at what you're willing to do and what you're willing to give, and you have to remind some of the guys of that and continue to push the standard that we have, but all in all, I thought our guys responded well.“

When looking ahead to the Ragin Cajuns, Norvell said that their most dangerous opponent is themselves.

“Every opponent is going to be who they are, the most dangerous opponent is ourselves. It’s a reality. Are you willing to go out there and be your best?... We want to play our best ball in November.”

DB Renardo Green has had a good season thus far and has shown vast improvement throughout these past ten games with 44 total tackles. Coach Norvell commented that all the corners have been great, and he explained why.

“I’m really proud of our corners in general. I think Renardo has had a great year; I mean, he really did. There have been plays here and there, and he comes to work every day. He’s really passionate about improvement. He listens. He’s coachable. He wants to be great.”

Mike Norvell goes over improvement over the season, Wyatt Rector’s touchdown against the Orange, and more in his full interview below.

Video courtesy Noles247