Bowl Projections after Week 11: Who, where could FSU be playing?

No. 20 Florida State Seminoles football (7-3, 5-3 ACC) ended conference playing on a high note, finishing with its ACC record since 2016 on Saturday after beating the Syracuse Orange 38-3.

According to FSU Sports Info, Florida State is:

The first ACC school to allow 65 or fewer passing yards to back-to-back conference games dating back to 2000

On a 124-22 winning margin and outgaining opponents 1516-612 over its three-win streak

One of 4 teams nationally in the top 20 of both total offense and total defense

Bowl eligibility was secured in FSU’s blowout win over Miami and with two games left on the schedule — this week vs. the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-5, 3-4 Sun Belt) and next Friday the newly-bowl eligible Florida Gators (6-4, 3-4 SEC) — the Seminoles are in a position to finish the season strong and lock up a higher-level bowl bid.

According to DraftKings, Florida State is currently a 24-point favorite vs. the Cajuns.

Each week, we’ll be tracking where Florida State is projected to play in the postseason — you can find that below.

*Of note: FSU was No. 23 in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings, two spots ahead of the Seminoles’ previous ranking in the AP Top 25. After jumping up 11 spots in the USA Today Coaches Poll and five in the AP, Florida State is now No. 20. The latest edition of the CFP rankings debut Tuesday, November 15 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Florida State Seminoles 2022-2023 bowl projections

Military Bowl

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium: Annapolis, Maryland

Dec. 28, 2 p.m.

vs. Cincinnati (CBS)

San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Petco Park, San Diego

Dec. 28, 8 p.m.

vs. Washington (Athlon Sports)

vs. Utah (Action Network)

Cheez-It Bowl

Camping World Stadium: Orlando, Florida

Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m.

vs. Kansas State (247Sports)

vs. Oklahoma State (ESPN, The Athletic)

vs. Texas (Sporting News)

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Dec. 30, 12 p.m.

vs. Illinois (Sports Illustrated)

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl: El Paso, Texas

Dec. 30, 2 p.m.

vs. Oregon State (USA Today)

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

TIAA Bank Field: Jacksonville, Florida

Dec. 30, 3:30 p.m.

vs. South Carolina (ESPN)

vs. Kentucky (College Football News)