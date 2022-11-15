Trey Benson first player to earn 3 straight ACC Running Back of the Week honors

Florida State running back Trey Benson has made history, becoming the first player in ACC history to earn three consecutive Running Back of the Week honors.

The back earned the accolade after logging a career-high in rushing for the third straight week, putting up 100-plus yards in each of those performances.

Offensive lineman Maurice Smith earns Offensive Lineman of the Week honors, making him the third straight FSU lineman to be named to the award.

From FSU Sports Info: