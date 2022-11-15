Florida State Seminoles football offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins has been nominated for the Broyles Award, given to the best assistant coach in college football.

Atkins is one of two offensive line coaches on the nominee list.

In three years at Florida State Atkins has behind a massive surge in offensive line play, elevating what was once one of the worst units in college football, and in 2022, added offensive coordinator to his responsibilities.

Here is the complete list of 2022 Broyles Award nominees! pic.twitter.com/99628BeS1t — BROYLES AWARD (@BroylesAward) November 15, 2022

The result? Some stats, via FSU Sports Info:

During its current three-game winning streak, Florida State has outscored its opponents 124-22

The Seminoles are averaging 235.0 rushing yards and 270.3 passing yards per game

Florida State has completed 72.1 percent of its passes and is 15-of-16 on red zone opportunities in that stretch.

FSU leads the nation with seven touchdown drives of 90+ yards and is 2nd nationally with 15 touchdown drives of 80+ yards this season

The Seminoles are 10th nationally with an average of 6.89 yards per play on offense

FSU is one of four teams in the country, and the only team in the ACC, averaging at least 260 yards of passing offense and at least 210 yards of rushing offense per game this season. Of the three ACC teams averaging better than 260 yards of passing offense, the next-closest rushing offense is North Carolina’s 163.9 rushing yards per game.

Florida State has scored on 14 of 20 first drives of a half this season, with 13 touchdowns on those 14 scoring drives for a total of 92 points. The Seminoles lead the ACC and are tied for 2nd in the country in touchdown rate on opening drives of a half

FSU has rushed for at least 200 yards in five straight games, the program’s longest streak since starting the 1995 season with six consecutive 200-yard games. The Seminoles lead the ACC in yards per rush and rushing offense, with their average of 5.53 yards per rush 11th nationally, and their average of 213.6 rushing yards per game 16th.

Semifinalists are set to be announced on November 22.