FSU quarterback Jordan Travis named Davey O’Brien semifinalist

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis has had a tremendous 2022, exceeding previous career highs in several categories while leading an FSU offense that has established itself as one of the most explosive in the country.

His performance in 2022, already recognized as being one of the top gunslingers in college football when named to this year’s Davey O’Brien Class, has earned him a semifinalist nod for the Davey O’Brien Award.

Travis had a particularly great game against the Syracuse Orange last Saturday in a 38-3 victory, completing 21-of-23 passes for a career-best 91.3 completion percentage — falling a few percentage points short of Jameis Winston’s school record of 92.6 (25-for-27) set vs. Pitt in 2013.

It was Travis’ fourth consecutive game with at least three touchdowns and one or fewer turnover, joining Winston as the only FSU quarterbacks over the past 15 years to do so.

Additionally, he became the second player in school history (and first since Red Parrish in 1949) with a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown in the same game. In total, he logged 155 yards and three touchdowns through the air, ran five times for 21 yards and a three-yard touchdown and caught a two-yard touchdown.

The finalists for the trophy, presented to the nation’s top quarterback, will be determined through fan vote.

From FSU Sports Info: