Head coach Mike Norvell talks team health, game plan for Louisiana

The Florida State Seminoles are set to take on the University of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday at 12 p.m. inside Doak Campbell Stadium. Wednesday marked the last practice open to media as the Seminoles head into their final two games of the regular season.

Head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media after practice and addressed a few things regarding the health of the team. He said they had a couple of guys out, but it provided a chance for younger guys to step up and help execute the game plan.

“I thought today was a real solid work day; we had a couple of guys out today, actually just a little bit of illness that's going around, so it provided opportunities for the guys in the depth that needed to step up and get a chance to work through and execute a game plan. I’m not really concerned with anybody missing a game; obviously, it’s something that happens this time of year, but unfortunately, it affected a couple of positions, but I thought we got in some good work.”

The defensive backs stood out today in practice coming down with multiple interceptions by different players. Norvell said that he thought “they had good energy, continuing to work, trusting and believing in fundamentals...playing at a high level, and [we] need that to continue here toward the end of the season. I thought it was a good workday for them.”

Saturday will be the first time the Seminoles and the Ragin’ Cajuns have faced each other, and the Noles are 25-9-1 against current Sun Belt Conference opponents, according to Seminole Sports info. Norvell said that they have talented players, and will be a challenge.

“They’ve got a couple of dynamic players out there at the skill position. Offensively they’ve got a receiver that I think will be an NFL player. He’s good, he’s big, he’s explosive, and he does a nice job of creating separation. Their quarterback does a great job of managing their offense but also can put the ball in a lot of different places. The running backs run really hard; they do a good job, and (they have) a very well-coached offensive line. Offensively they do a good job with their scheme and with their personnel.”

When talking about the Cajun’s defense, he said that they have “multiple looks. They’ve got some guys that can really run, they fly around, they play tough and physical I know how I mentioned a couple of defensive linemen earlier in the week, those guys, they can definitely play. We’ve got to focus on our fundamentals and execution and go play our best game.”

Talking about special teams, Norvell said that their “return game is phenomenal. They’ve got a punt returner that's as good as anybody in the country and a kick returner that they’ve had some explosive plays with that as well. We’ve got a great challenge in front of us.”

Norvell’s full interview can be seen below: