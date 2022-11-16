The Florida State Seminoles are set to host the Louisana Ragin’ Cajuns this Saturday inside Doak Campbell Stadium at 12:00 p.m. After finishing conference play with a winning record (5-3) for the first time since 2016, the Noles look to finish their last two games strong ending with a rivalry matchup against the Florida Gators.

In the past three weeks, the defense has held opposing teams to 21 points and managed not to let the Miami Hurricanes or the Syracuse Orange into the endzone, only giving up a field goal to each. The secondary played a major role in those defensive performances. Cornerbacks Renardo Green and Greedy Vance met with the media after Wednesday to review the renewed defense and look ahead to the Cajuns.

Renardo Green

The defense has taken steps forward into becoming one of the better defenses in the country. Green attributes that to working as a team and communicating.

“We just do what we gotta do. Whatever the coach asks us to do, we do it. We communicate, and every day we work to just get better as a whole; that's it... We all work as one. we work together; we cover good, they get sacks, they get back there it helps us. It's like hand in hand, we both do good, it works out good.”

Fellow CB and transfer Greedy Vance seemed to have picked up the defense pretty quickly, and when asked about that, Green said, “It's difficult because our defense has got a lot of things to it for him to come in and get everything down pat where he can play fast, it's pretty impressive.”

Green’s full interview can be seen below:

Vance has had back-to-back games with an interception, and he said that it's his consistency and confidence that are helping him take the next step.

“Confidence, level of play have been really high due to the fact of preparation, obviously, relationships with teammates, so that's going to get better every week.”

Going over last week's interception, Vance said that “They tried to do a wheel to the boundary, I was in the twos coverage, I didn’t know if the quarterback seen me or not, but I jumped and got it.”

When asked about whether or not he was gonna come down with the ball inbounds, he said, “I knew I was; I thought I was actually closer; I had a lot more room than I had. When I caught the ball and made a play and got my foot down.”

ULL has some players on their roster that Vance has competed with in high school and camp sessions, and said that they have some talented players.

“Chandler Fields, Dante Fleming, Errol Rodgers, those guys, I competed with them in high school and camp sessions and things like that, so yeah, I know them... They’re good players; Dante is a very good player. I have a lot of respect for him, competed with him in high school as well. Errol, I competed with in camp sessions, and Chandler is a really good quarterback.”

Vance’s full interview can be seen below.