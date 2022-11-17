Noles News: Seminoles prepare for Ragin’ Cajuns

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

The ACC Network shared a great story on the “come up” from Jared Verse, explaining how he turned himself into a potential NFL first round pick.

"He's just scratching the surface to what is in front of him." — @Coach_Norvell



How @FSUFootball landed elite pass rusher @JaredVerse1 pic.twitter.com/NdGQnbehWz — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 16, 2022

Jordan Travis is now listed as the No. 7 quarterback in the nation and No. 2 in the ACC.

LATEST CFB QB POWER RANKINGS

[via @TomFornelli]



1. Drake Maye

2. Hendon Hooker

3. C.J. Stroud

4. Caleb Williams

5. Michael Penix Jr.

6. Max Duggan

7. Jordan Travis

8. Bo Nix

9. Stetson Bennett

10. Bryce Young pic.twitter.com/wBxAHojnFe — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 16, 2022

Noles offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons is now a semifinalist for the collegiate Man of the Year award.

Congratulations to @GibbonsDillan, who today was named a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award!



: https://t.co/8GAslZWDX8#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/hpZRN4B3KD — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 16, 2022

Wide Receiver Ja’Khi Douglas spoke with Jeff Culhane after practice to talk about FSU’s offense and his thoughts on coming back after an injury early in the season.

Another Louisiana native stops by for today's practice report as @jeffculhane and @jakhidouglas talk about Ja'Khi's return from injury, the offense's efficiency and playing against some former high school teammates this weekend#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/Dbs7ClfWEO — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 16, 2022

Head coach Mike Norvell spoke with Jim Rome about the Seminoles recent victories, which happen to be three straight ACC wins.

"We wanted to leave our mark."



.@Coach_Norvell on @FSUFootball's strong finish to their ACC schedule. pic.twitter.com/cGpuIv4PwS — Jim Rome (@jimrome) November 16, 2022

This weeks Sod Talk features defensive lineman Travis Johnson. He spoke with Bryant McFadden about his college career and what led him to so much success on the field.

Here’s a look at the weekly Noles in the Pros highlights from the NFL:

#NFLNoles Week 10 highlights



Multiple sacks and TFLs, again

Long TD run for 4️⃣, again

Two Noles combine for takeaway on Sunday night



: https://t.co/ywZeG0822S#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/hSS96v4LYz — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 16, 2022

FSU linebacker Kalen DeLoach partners with HH Insurance, benefiting Dillan Gibbons’ Big Man Heart initiative.

We’re all we got, we’re all we need. Any FSU fans that purchase Homeowners or Auto Insurance from HH Insurance in the month of November and mention that you saw my post, HH Insurance will donate $100 per policy towards Dylan Gibbons Big Man Big Heart initiative. Go Noles! pic.twitter.com/KsQOsbzv8I — Delo (@KalenDeloach) November 16, 2022

The Noles have sold out their first student section of the season. FSU’s mens basketball team will face the Florida Gators at 8:00 ET.

SEE Y’ALL FRIDAY!



Students can still purchase a discounted ️ that will be assigned in other sections



: https://t.co/CkD6czrJBx#NewBlood | #PackTheTuck pic.twitter.com/amxOLnVXRt — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) November 16, 2022

The women’s basketball team took care of business, dominating their in-state opponent. They topped Florida 92-77 behind a 32 point performance from Ta’Niya Latson.

Florida State’s women’s soccer team is getting it done on and off the field.

Defender Lauren Flynn was recently awarded to the “Top Drawer Soccer” Team of the Week.

Shutting out FGCU ✅



Scoring her first goal of the season ✅



Lauren Flynn has been named to this week's @TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/cYU8aHoQ4U — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 16, 2022

Women’s tennis star Anna Arkadianou is listed as the No. 52 players in the nation, according to ITA national rankings.

National Rankings!



Anna Arkadianou is ranked #52 nationally in singles by the ITA following a strong fall campaign. #onetribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/4Xk1SBGjjv — FSU Women's Tennis (@FSU_WTennis) November 16, 2022

Former pitcher and first baseman Mack Leonard earns the 643 Charts weekly player spotlight:

This week's #PlayerSpotlight is @D1Softball player @mackleonard31 from @FSU_Softball.



Through her career so far, Leonard has a .415 BA and 1.232 OPS with Runners in Scoring Position. In 2022 Leonard had 66 hits, including 8 HRs for the Seminoles pic.twitter.com/QWNsvr7MNs — 6–4–3 Charts (@643charts) November 16, 2022

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association has ranked three Seminoles in the Top 100 of the nations best singles athletes.

We have 3 in the updated ITA Singles Rankings!



Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc: No. 12

Youcef Rihane: No. 24

Jamie Connel: No. 53#OneTribe — FSU Men's Tennis (@FSU_MTennis) November 16, 2022

Florida State will honor the United States military this Saturday, deeming this game as the “military appreciation game.”