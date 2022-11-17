 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noles News: Seminoles prepare for Ragin’ Cajuns

FSU hoops sells out Friday’s game against Florida

By maxescarpio
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

The ACC Network shared a great story on the “come up” from Jared Verse, explaining how he turned himself into a potential NFL first round pick.

Jordan Travis is now listed as the No. 7 quarterback in the nation and No. 2 in the ACC.

Noles offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons is now a semifinalist for the collegiate Man of the Year award.

Wide Receiver Ja’Khi Douglas spoke with Jeff Culhane after practice to talk about FSU’s offense and his thoughts on coming back after an injury early in the season.

Head coach Mike Norvell spoke with Jim Rome about the Seminoles recent victories, which happen to be three straight ACC wins.

This weeks Sod Talk features defensive lineman Travis Johnson. He spoke with Bryant McFadden about his college career and what led him to so much success on the field.

Here’s a look at the weekly Noles in the Pros highlights from the NFL:

FSU linebacker Kalen DeLoach partners with HH Insurance, benefiting Dillan Gibbons’ Big Man Heart initiative.

Basketball

The Noles have sold out their first student section of the season. FSU’s mens basketball team will face the Florida Gators at 8:00 ET.

The women’s basketball team took care of business, dominating their in-state opponent. They topped Florida 92-77 behind a 32 point performance from Ta’Niya Latson.

Soccer

Florida State’s women’s soccer team is getting it done on and off the field.

Defender Lauren Flynn was recently awarded to the “Top Drawer Soccer” Team of the Week.

All Sports

Women’s tennis star Anna Arkadianou is listed as the No. 52 players in the nation, according to ITA national rankings.

Former pitcher and first baseman Mack Leonard earns the 643 Charts weekly player spotlight:

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association has ranked three Seminoles in the Top 100 of the nations best singles athletes.

Florida State will honor the United States military this Saturday, deeming this game as the “military appreciation game.”

