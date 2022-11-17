The No. 19 Florida State Seminoles football team (7-3, 5-3 ACC) coasted by the Syracuse Orange (6-4, 3-3) this past weekend by a score of 38-3.
The Seminoles jumped out to a 24-3 halftime lead that saw running back Trey Benson average 8.3 yards per carry. By the end of the game, the redshirt sophomore had accumulated 163 rushing yards at a 9.1 clip. Was this success a result of a dominating performance from the big guys? The numbers may surprise you.
After each week, Tomahawk Nation will take a peek at FSU’s PFF grades along the line, offering some insight into the numbers and performances.
Florida State offensive line grades
Florida State offensive line through week 11
|Player
|Duquense Run Blocking
|Duquense Pass Blocking
|LSU Run Blocking
|LSU Pass Blocking
|Louisville Run Blocking
|Louisville Pass Blocking
|Boston College Run Blocking
|Boston College Pass Blocking
|Wake Forest Run Blocking
|Wake Forest Pass Blocking
|NC State Run Blocking
|NC State Pass Blocking
|Clemson Run Blocking
|Clemson Pass Blocking
|GT Run Blocking
|GT Pass Blocking
|Miami Run Blocking
|Miami Pass Blocking
|Syracuse Run Blocking
|Syracuse Pass Blocking
|Average Run Score
|Average Pass Score
|Julian Armella
|52.7
|77.6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|52.3
|22.1
|-
|-
|60.7
|58.5
|41.1
|56.1
|46.9
|Kanaya Charlton
|57.1
|69.8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|57.1
|69.8
|Jaylen Early
|71.1
|51.9
|82.3
|61.5
|82.3
|Bryson Estes
|65.4
|55.1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|70.8
|76.9
|-
|-
|71.3
|61.7
|80.3
|65.4
|80.3
|66.9
|73.2
|D'Mitri Emmanuel
|73.5
|36.9
|61.6
|28.4
|77.3
|70.5
|51.0
|70.6
|51.6
|78.4
|53.8
|84.0
|60.8
|60.2
|68.6
|67.3
|58.0
|50.8
|52.9
|87.3
|60.9
|63.4
|Dillan Gibbons
|64.3
|79.3
|55
|53.3
|61.8
|59.7
|66.8
|85.1
|61.7
|82.8
|71.0
|76.8
|58.8
|57.8
|60.0
|55.5
|64.5
|83.4
|62.8
|87.3
|62.7
|72.1
|Bless Harris
|56.7
|47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|56.7
|47.0
|Zane Herring
|64.9
|76.6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|59.6
|0.0
|-
|-
|72.7
|73.4
|12.6
|57.5
|80.3
|65.6
|42.4
|Daughtry Richardson
|57.9
|70.1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|57.9
|70.1
|Thomas Shrader
|64.9
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|64.9
|0.0
|Robert Scott
|80.8
|62
|52.2
|73.9
|59.8
|42.2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|66.2
|73.6
|54.2
|65.6
|74.9
|40.2
|51.2
|49.9
|69.1
|76.7
|63.6
|60.5
|Maurice Smith
|-
|-
|60.2
|59.5
|66.1
|79.7
|65.9
|73.1
|54.0
|66.0
|57.3
|75.6
|57.5
|77.5
|60.5
|37.2
|61.3
|81.0
|57.5
|71.1
|60.0
|69.0
|David Stickle
|65.6
|75.1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|59.4
|35.1
|-
|-
|49.1
|58.4
|77.3
|59.8
|28.6
|58.5
|54.0
|Jazston Turnetine
|71.8
|86.8
|51.9
|76.5
|53.8
|38.4
|66.7
|36.9
|47.1
|67.1
|45.1
|46.8
|69.6
|58.7
|73.3
|56.8
|60.0
|65.1
|66.7
|60.4
|59.4
|Darius Washington
|58.6
|73.7
|-
|-
|55.4
|79.6
|47.9
|82.8
|50.2
|31.8
|55.9
|64.3
|61.8
|51.7
|80.2
|70.1
|56.6
|84.8
|58.3
|67.4
|Lloyd Willis
|61.8
|67.7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|58.0
|76.3
|-
|-
|59.9
|80.6
|59.8
|38.2
|59.9
|65.7
Florida State offensive line performance takeaways with @Ricobert11
- PFF is not a perfect scoring system. The graders cannot be 100% of the assignments on each play.
- PFF CFB Scale: 90-100 Elite, 85-89 All-Conference, 70-84 Starter, 60-69 Backup, <60 replaceable.
- The eyeball test showed FSU with a high number of clean pockets for Jordan Travis, which were confirmed by the PFF numbers:
- From a pass blocking perspective, Emmanuel, Gibbons, and Washington all had masterful performances.
- Scott and Smith had very good pass blocking games.
- The Syracuse defensive front made some splash plays, but were a clear step down in ability from FSU’s opponent last week.
- Run blocking up front was adequate, if unspectacular, as most of the line scored in the 50s.
- FSU had a rushing EPA of 0.11 per carry which again falls in the serviceable/quality range.
- The offensive line was responsible for 1.61 yards per rushing play which is pedestrian.
- The FSU backs were the real star, as they earned 4.21 highlight yards per carry, mostly from the difficult to tackle Trey Benson.
- Overall, FSU’s offensive line is doing their job.
