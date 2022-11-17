 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Making the grade: What the analytics say about FSU’s offensive line

How did the Florida State offensive line perform against Syracuse?

Florida State v Syracuse Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

The No. 19 Florida State Seminoles football team (7-3, 5-3 ACC) coasted by the Syracuse Orange (6-4, 3-3) this past weekend by a score of 38-3.

The Seminoles jumped out to a 24-3 halftime lead that saw running back Trey Benson average 8.3 yards per carry. By the end of the game, the redshirt sophomore had accumulated 163 rushing yards at a 9.1 clip. Was this success a result of a dominating performance from the big guys? The numbers may surprise you.

After each week, Tomahawk Nation will take a peek at FSU’s PFF grades along the line, offering some insight into the numbers and performances.

Florida State offensive line grades

Florida State offensive line through week 11

Player Duquense Run Blocking Duquense Pass Blocking LSU Run Blocking LSU Pass Blocking Louisville Run Blocking Louisville Pass Blocking Boston College Run Blocking Boston College Pass Blocking Wake Forest Run Blocking Wake Forest Pass Blocking NC State Run Blocking NC State Pass Blocking Clemson Run Blocking Clemson Pass Blocking GT Run Blocking GT Pass Blocking Miami Run Blocking Miami Pass Blocking Syracuse Run Blocking Syracuse Pass Blocking Average Run Score Average Pass Score
Julian Armella 52.7 77.6 - - - - 52.3 22.1 - - 60.7 58.5 41.1 56.1 46.9
Kanaya Charlton 57.1 69.8 - - - - - - - - 57.1 69.8
Jaylen Early 71.1 51.9 82.3 61.5 82.3
Bryson Estes 65.4 55.1 - - - - 70.8 76.9 - - 71.3 61.7 80.3 65.4 80.3 66.9 73.2
D'Mitri Emmanuel 73.5 36.9 61.6 28.4 77.3 70.5 51.0 70.6 51.6 78.4 53.8 84.0 60.8 60.2 68.6 67.3 58.0 50.8 52.9 87.3 60.9 63.4
Dillan Gibbons 64.3 79.3 55 53.3 61.8 59.7 66.8 85.1 61.7 82.8 71.0 76.8 58.8 57.8 60.0 55.5 64.5 83.4 62.8 87.3 62.7 72.1
Bless Harris 56.7 47 - - - - - - - - 56.7 47.0
Zane Herring 64.9 76.6 - - - - 59.6 0.0 - - 72.7 73.4 12.6 57.5 80.3 65.6 42.4
Daughtry Richardson 57.9 70.1 - - - - - - - - 57.9 70.1
Thomas Shrader 64.9 0 - - - - - - - - 64.9 0.0
Robert Scott 80.8 62 52.2 73.9 59.8 42.2 - - - - 66.2 73.6 54.2 65.6 74.9 40.2 51.2 49.9 69.1 76.7 63.6 60.5
Maurice Smith - - 60.2 59.5 66.1 79.7 65.9 73.1 54.0 66.0 57.3 75.6 57.5 77.5 60.5 37.2 61.3 81.0 57.5 71.1 60.0 69.0
David Stickle 65.6 75.1 - - - - 59.4 35.1 - - 49.1 58.4 77.3 59.8 28.6 58.5 54.0
Jazston Turnetine 71.8 86.8 51.9 76.5 53.8 38.4 66.7 36.9 47.1 67.1 45.1 46.8 69.6 58.7 73.3 56.8 60.0 65.1 66.7 60.4 59.4
Darius Washington 58.6 73.7 - - 55.4 79.6 47.9 82.8 50.2 31.8 55.9 64.3 61.8 51.7 80.2 70.1 56.6 84.8 58.3 67.4
Lloyd Willis 61.8 67.7 - - - - 58.0 76.3 - - 59.9 80.6 59.8 38.2 59.9 65.7

Florida State offensive line performance takeaways with @Ricobert11

  • PFF is not a perfect scoring system. The graders cannot be 100% of the assignments on each play.
  • PFF CFB Scale: 90-100 Elite, 85-89 All-Conference, 70-84 Starter, 60-69 Backup, <60 replaceable.
  • The eyeball test showed FSU with a high number of clean pockets for Jordan Travis, which were confirmed by the PFF numbers:
  • From a pass blocking perspective, Emmanuel, Gibbons, and Washington all had masterful performances.
  • Scott and Smith had very good pass blocking games.
  • The Syracuse defensive front made some splash plays, but were a clear step down in ability from FSU’s opponent last week.
  • Run blocking up front was adequate, if unspectacular, as most of the line scored in the 50s.
  • FSU had a rushing EPA of 0.11 per carry which again falls in the serviceable/quality range.
  • The offensive line was responsible for 1.61 yards per rushing play which is pedestrian.
  • The FSU backs were the real star, as they earned 4.21 highlight yards per carry, mostly from the difficult to tackle Trey Benson.
  • Overall, FSU’s offensive line is doing their job.

