The No. 19 Florida State Seminoles football team (7-3, 5-3 ACC) coasted by the Syracuse Orange (6-4, 3-3) this past weekend by a score of 38-3.

The Seminoles jumped out to a 24-3 halftime lead that saw running back Trey Benson average 8.3 yards per carry. By the end of the game, the redshirt sophomore had accumulated 163 rushing yards at a 9.1 clip. Was this success a result of a dominating performance from the big guys? The numbers may surprise you.

After each week, Tomahawk Nation will take a peek at FSU’s PFF grades along the line, offering some insight into the numbers and performances.

Florida State offensive line grades

Florida State offensive line through week 11 Player Duquense Run Blocking Duquense Pass Blocking LSU Run Blocking LSU Pass Blocking Louisville Run Blocking Louisville Pass Blocking Boston College Run Blocking Boston College Pass Blocking Wake Forest Run Blocking Wake Forest Pass Blocking NC State Run Blocking NC State Pass Blocking Clemson Run Blocking Clemson Pass Blocking GT Run Blocking GT Pass Blocking Miami Run Blocking Miami Pass Blocking Syracuse Run Blocking Syracuse Pass Blocking Average Run Score Average Pass Score Player Duquense Run Blocking Duquense Pass Blocking LSU Run Blocking LSU Pass Blocking Louisville Run Blocking Louisville Pass Blocking Boston College Run Blocking Boston College Pass Blocking Wake Forest Run Blocking Wake Forest Pass Blocking NC State Run Blocking NC State Pass Blocking Clemson Run Blocking Clemson Pass Blocking GT Run Blocking GT Pass Blocking Miami Run Blocking Miami Pass Blocking Syracuse Run Blocking Syracuse Pass Blocking Average Run Score Average Pass Score Julian Armella 52.7 77.6 - - - - 52.3 22.1 - - 60.7 58.5 41.1 56.1 46.9 Kanaya Charlton 57.1 69.8 - - - - - - - - 57.1 69.8 Jaylen Early 71.1 51.9 82.3 61.5 82.3 Bryson Estes 65.4 55.1 - - - - 70.8 76.9 - - 71.3 61.7 80.3 65.4 80.3 66.9 73.2 D'Mitri Emmanuel 73.5 36.9 61.6 28.4 77.3 70.5 51.0 70.6 51.6 78.4 53.8 84.0 60.8 60.2 68.6 67.3 58.0 50.8 52.9 87.3 60.9 63.4 Dillan Gibbons 64.3 79.3 55 53.3 61.8 59.7 66.8 85.1 61.7 82.8 71.0 76.8 58.8 57.8 60.0 55.5 64.5 83.4 62.8 87.3 62.7 72.1 Bless Harris 56.7 47 - - - - - - - - 56.7 47.0 Zane Herring 64.9 76.6 - - - - 59.6 0.0 - - 72.7 73.4 12.6 57.5 80.3 65.6 42.4 Daughtry Richardson 57.9 70.1 - - - - - - - - 57.9 70.1 Thomas Shrader 64.9 0 - - - - - - - - 64.9 0.0 Robert Scott 80.8 62 52.2 73.9 59.8 42.2 - - - - 66.2 73.6 54.2 65.6 74.9 40.2 51.2 49.9 69.1 76.7 63.6 60.5 Maurice Smith - - 60.2 59.5 66.1 79.7 65.9 73.1 54.0 66.0 57.3 75.6 57.5 77.5 60.5 37.2 61.3 81.0 57.5 71.1 60.0 69.0 David Stickle 65.6 75.1 - - - - 59.4 35.1 - - 49.1 58.4 77.3 59.8 28.6 58.5 54.0 Jazston Turnetine 71.8 86.8 51.9 76.5 53.8 38.4 66.7 36.9 47.1 67.1 45.1 46.8 69.6 58.7 73.3 56.8 60.0 65.1 66.7 60.4 59.4 Darius Washington 58.6 73.7 - - 55.4 79.6 47.9 82.8 50.2 31.8 55.9 64.3 61.8 51.7 80.2 70.1 56.6 84.8 58.3 67.4 Lloyd Willis 61.8 67.7 - - - - 58.0 76.3 - - 59.9 80.6 59.8 38.2 59.9 65.7

Florida State offensive line performance takeaways with @Ricobert11