Florida State vs. Louisiana: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Florida State Seminoles, 7-3 (5-3 ACC), are hot off the press, continuing a three-game winning streak after a victory over the Syracuse Orange, which earned them the No. 19 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. Through the past three games, FSU has only allowed 21 points scored on defense and is one of four teams ranking in the top 20 both offensively and defensively, along with Georgia, Ohio State, and Alabama. FSU is currently a double-digit favorite over the Ragin Cajuns.

ULL is coming off a 36-17 win over Georga Southern, and this will be the first time the two teams have met; however, FSU holds a winning record all-time over Sun Belt opponents.

Some notes from Seminoles.com:

FSU is one of four teams in the country, and the only team in the ACC, averaging at least 260 yards of passing offense and at least 210 yards of rushing offense per game this season. Of the three ACC teams averaging better than 260 yards of passing offense, the next-closest rushing offense is North Carolina’s 163.9 rushing yards per game. Florida State is 1st in the ACC and 2nd in the country in pass defense, holding opponents to an average of 155.0 yards per game through the air. The Seminoles also are 1st in the ACC and rank 7th nationally holding opponents to an average of 5.9 yards per pass attempt. FSU has rushed for at least 200 yards in five straight games, the program’s longest streak since starting the 1995 season with six consecutive 200-yard games. The Seminoles lead the ACC in yards per rush and rushing offense, with their average of 5.53 yards per rush 11th nationally, and their average of 213.6 rushing yards per game 16th. Florida State’s defense has held opponents to an average of 129.6 yards of total offense in the first half, with opponents gaining only 55.9 yards rushing and 73.7 yards passing in the first 30 minutes. The Seminoles are outscoring opponents 195-81 in the first half and have held seven opponents to three or fewer first-half.

According to DraftKings, Florida State is currently a 24-point favorite vs. the Cajuns.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns how to watch

Date

Saturday, November 19

Time

12:00 p.m.

Watch

ACC RSN (Affiliates List)

Stream

ESPN, Bally Sports

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network