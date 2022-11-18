Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

The 19th ranked Florida State Seminoles (7-3, 5-3) are hosting the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, on Saturday at high noon.

The Noles are one of only four teams in the country, and the only team in the ACC, averaging at least 260 yards of passing offense, and at least 210 yards of rushing offense per game so far this season. FSU is first in the ACC in rushing offense, second in total offense, and second in third-down conversions.

The Seminoles have outscored their opponents 122-22 during their current three-game winning streak while holding opponents to 95 rushing yards and 108 passing yards per game.

Louisiana (5-5, 3-4 Sun Belt) is tied for sixth among FBS schools with 14 interceptions on the season. Eleven different Ragin’ Cajuns have recorded a pick this season, the most of any team in the country. Louisiana’s defense have forced 21 turnovers, which ranks tied for ninth nationally.

Your Tomahawk Nation staff, as they do before every game, have broken down all the FSU and Louisiana film available, charted each All-22 formations/snaps, performed A.I. virtual simulations, compiled all of the data, and have come to the conclusion that the Noles will win easily.

According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 24-point favorite with the over/under set at 52 points.

Read what your TOMAHAWK NATION PROGNOSTICATORS think about this Saturday’s showdown.

think about this Saturday's showdown.

We would love to hear your thoughts about how you feel about this game and your final score prediction in the comments.

NoleThruandThru (season record: 8-2)

Mike Norvell and his staff learned a major lesson last season not to overlook any opponent, but I also think it’s natural for the ‘Noles to have the looming matchup with the Hogtown Crocodiles in the back of their minds. I’m guessing that this will be a closer final score simply due to the fact that FSU will be conservative with load management of its best players on both sides of the ball, making late scores for the Cajuns more likely.

ULL is 32nd nationally on average rushing yards allowed per game at 123.3 ypg, but that ranking will drop after matching up against FSU’s run game (231 ypg, good for 16th nationally). ULL’s defense is 74th in the nation in average passing yards allowed, at 231 ypg. Jordan Travis could have another nice day through the air on Saturday, but look for FSU to be more vanilla on offense than over the past month.

FSU 38, ULL 13

—

Tommy Mire (season record: 7-3)

I know there are some concerns in the fan base with the team letting off and overlooking ULL in preparation for the Gators the following week. I can assure you that this is not the case. The Noles had a very high-energy practice on Tuesday and seemingly the same level on Wednesday, even though some players were out (precautionary or not). They seem to be treating this game like any game they’ve played, and I think that will show.

One thing to not look past, however, is that there are eight power five transfers in their lineup from some pretty big-name schools (Alabama, LSU, TCU), and they have a secondary that can force turnovers often.

Offensively they've got WR Michael Jefferson, who comes into the game with 39 receptions for 669 yards and six touchdowns. The 6’4 senior could pose a problem, so getting him shut down early should be a priority, but I don't think their offensive line will be able to handle the trenches enough to get him the ball regularly.

I expect to see a blowout with points (if they come) getting scored in garbage time.

FSU 45 - Ragin’ Cajuns 6 (10 if someone gives me a good gumbo recipe)

—

LastNoleOfKrypton (4-1)

The Ragin Cajuns have some talent but not enough to compete with an FSU team that’s playing its best ball in a while. Stay healthy, stay simple, run the ball and get to 8-3

FSU 41 - ULL 10

—

TimScribble (season record: 7-3)

I think Louisiana is tougher than their record but in the end FSU will have too much for the Cajuns. Norvell will not allow the focus to be on next week and repeat the JSU fiasco. I expect the starters to be resting by the fourth.

FSU 35, Louisiana 10

Clemson 27, FSU 17

—

Jon Marchant (season record: 8-2)

FSU is rolling and the culture is good and I’d be shocked if this was close.

FSU 38, ULL 10

—

Evan Johnson (season record: 4-2)

I think ULL might be the toughest team FSU has faced since Clemson but I think they still have a ways to go to match FSU. I don’t expect FSU to take this team lightly but I do think they will be able to push around ULL a bit. I would expect a similar game plan to Syracuse but maybe not as much success.

FSU 31, ULL 13

—

FrankDNole (season record: 9-3)

I’ve tried watching those shows on Discovery where people go into the Louisiana swamps to find and kill gators. While killing gators is a very good thing, I usually have to turn on the closed captions and lower the volume so I can read and understand what they are saying.

Regardless, those gator hunters seem like decent fella’s and every Cajun boil I have ever been I’ve had great time, the people were outstanding, and the food was awesome.

FSU Seminoles 48, Ragin’ Swamp People 21

—

Perry Kostidakis (season record 9-1)

Before the season, you could’ve said this was a possible loss and not been completely Chicken Little-ing. “Easy” games haven’t exactly been that for FSU over the last few seasons, with the Seminoles flirting with or finding disaster in should-win matchups.

Louisiana has athletes, knows what it’s like to play against Power Five competition, and in seasons past, could have been headed to Tallahassee to make program history.

2022 seems to have bucked that trend, however — FSU took care of business in the season opener against FCS squad Duquesne and has continued to do so against outmatched competition in Boston College, Georgia Tech, Miami and Syracuse. I see no reason for that trend to end, though there is a shot things start off slow or look basic should FSU not want to put too much on tape ahead of next Friday’s matchup.

FSU 42, Louisiana 13

—

Brian Pellerin (season record: 8-2)

Another pretty straightforward prediction from me this week. Florida State is crushing it right now. UL is not the team they have been under Billy Napier now that he’s in Gainesville. This team isn’t Group of 5 bad, but they are not upset alert level either. Florida State continues their second half run toward 9 wins rather easily.

FSU 41, ULL 13

Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

