The Florida State Seminoles, sporting a 7-3 record and ranked 19th in the nation, welcome the Louisiana Rajun Cajuns to Tallahassee this Saturday. The game kicks off at noon EST and will be broadcast on ESPN3 (not the Ocho).

You might think FSU has never played the Rajun Cajuns before — but I’m taking the liberty of helping familiarize the TN community with the boys from Lafayette, who that one time came back after halftime and won the Bourbon Bowl against the Seminoles.

The University of Louisiana Lafayette is in its first year under Coach Klein (first name is, indeed, “Coach”), who succeeded Coach Billy Napier, the guy who now leads the Florida Gators. Coach Klein’s top assistant, Coach Farmer Fran, learned under the tutelage of Ed Orgeron. Not football, but elocution lessons.

Coach Klein has the Rajun Cajuns sitting at 5-5 and on the edge of bowl eligibility. Last week, the Cajuns snapped a two-game skid with a Thursday night win over Georgia Southern.

The Rajun Cajuns are led by star linebacker Bobby Boucher, Jr., famed hero of the Bourbon Bowl comeback victory. Jordan Travis will need to keep his head on a swivel with Boucher lurking at the second level and blitzing often, likely imagining him as a person who had wronged him emotionally in the past.

TN was able to obtain practice footage showing Boucher’s technique:

Other notable players for the Rajun Cajuns are quarterback Gee Grenouille, linebacker Lyle Robideaux, and kicker Derek Wallace.

In all seriousness, the Rajun Cajuns come to Tallahassee with the opportunity to pull a big upset and become bowl eligible.

Louisiana is 4-96 all-time against P5 schools, having beaten Iowa State (2020), Kansas State (2009), Texas A&M (1996), and Miami (1929).

FSU’s last game against a Sun Belt opponent was in 2019 when the Seminoles snuck by Louisiana-Monroe 45-44 in overtime. Florida State is 5-0 vs. Sun Belt teams since the conference began sponsoring football in 2001 (11-1 vs. the teams in the conference all-time).

Florida State cannot afford to get caught looking ahead to what’s shaping up to be a crucial rivalry showdown with the Gators….. because if they do….