FSU to wear alternative look vs. Louisiana

The pan is sizzling, the burgers are on the grill, wings are in the oven as the Florida State Seminoles prepare for a noontime matchup against the Ragin Cajuns inside Doak Campbell Stadium. A lot of eyes will be on the Noles as they look for a solid finish to the season with the hope of 10 wins under their belt when it is all said and done.

Currently, FSU is a double-digit favorite in the contest, according to DraftKings.com, heading into the weekend ranked No. 19 in the country, led by quarterback Jordan Travis, OL Dillan Gibbons, WR Johnny Wilson, and a top-tier three-headed rushing attack.

Defensively, DT Fabien Lovett and Robert Cooper hold the middle, backed by another highly touted defense with DE Jared Verse holding the edge and a secondary that has only given up 21 points in the last three games.

The Seminoles will be wearing gold pants and black jerseys with gold helmets for their first bout against the Cajun’s.

The Seminoles have worn several different combinations under head coach Mike Norvell — all-garnet, all-white (including with white helmets), black and garnet, white on garnet, traditional away, and traditional home amongst them.