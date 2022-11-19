First quarter game thread: Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Kickoff for the Florida State Seminoles vs. the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns from Doak Campbell Stadium will be in about 15 minutes, and will be televised on the ACC RSN (Affiliates List) Network.
According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 24-point favorite with the over/under set at 52 points.
Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Game Threads:
- At the end of the first quarter, please move to the SECOND QUARTER THREAD
- After halftime, the cool kids will be meeting at the THIRD QUARTER THREAD
- When the third quarter ends, please move to the FOURTH QUARTER THREAD
How to Watch
Date
Saturday, November 19th
Time
12:00 p.m.
Watch
ACC RSN (Affiliates List)
Stream
Listen
Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
