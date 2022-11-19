 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Second quarter game thread: Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

FSU has rushed for at least 200 yards in 5 straight games, the program’s longest streak since 1995 

By FrankDNole
/ new
Louisiana v Florida State Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.

According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 24-point favorite with the over/under set at 52 points.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Game Threads:

Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

How to Watch

Date

Saturday, November 19th

Time

12:00 p.m.

Watch

ACC RSN (Affiliates List)

Stream

ESPN, Bally Sports

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...