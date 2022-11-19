Third quarter game thread: Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Welcome back. Please continue to join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.
According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 24-point favorite with the over/under set at 52 points.
Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Game Threads:
How to Watch
Date
Saturday, November 19th
Time
12:00 p.m.
Watch
ACC RSN (Affiliates List)
Stream
Listen
Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation
- TN Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
- Depth Chart: FSU depth chart vs. Louisiana-A look at the Florida State Seminoles depth chart ahead game vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
- Bowl Projections after Week 11: Who, where could FSU be playing?-Taking a look at national projections
- Matchups and Memories: A satirical series history between FSU and Louisiana-The ‘Noles can do it!!!
- College Football Picks Week 12: The Penultimate Pendulum Swings-The season’s final days are upon us
- Making the grade: What the analytics say about FSU’s offensive line-How did the Florida State offensive line perform against Syracuse?
- Line of Scrimmage: FSU takes on Louisiana feat. Josh Jagneaux of Ragin’ Review-Time to Florida State to go Fun Belt
- FSU Players: DB’s Renardo Green and Greedy Vance discuss Seminoles’ impressive defense over win streak-“We all work as one. We work together. We cover good, they get sacks, they get back there it helps us. It’s like hand in hand; we both do good, it works out good”
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: Norvell talks team health, game plan for Louisiana-Florida State Seminoles head coach talks after Wednesday practice
- FSU Players: Akeem Dent, Wyatt Rector, and Malik McClain speak after Tuesday practice-“Everybody has bought into the coaching here.. Everybody know what they expect.”
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: Norvell speaks after Tuesday practice-“Every opponent is going to be who they are, the most dangerous opponent is ourselves. It’s a reality. Are you willing to go out there and be your best?”
- FSU Coordinators: Meet with media, discuss Syracuse win ahead of Louisiana-“Everything is going to the maximum. Wherever that ceiling is, you can always challenge it, and you could always go higher.”
- Betting: FSU opens as major favorite against Louisiana-Florida State is 5-0 vs. Sun Belt teams since the conference began sponsoring football in 2001
- How To Watch: Florida State vs. Louisiana: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more-This will be the first time the two teams have met, but FSU holds the all-time record over Sun Belt opponents (25-9-1)
- *A NEW RECRUITING THREAD #13 is up- NoleThruandThru and Josh Pick keep you up to date on the LATEST FSU RECRUITING NEWS @ Tomahawk Nation’s hub for all things relating to Florida State football recruiting -Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #13
- Everything you can expect to experience at a Florida State tailgate-Heading to Tallahassee for a college football game, here’s what to expect.
- Offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons named Jason Witten Award semifinalist-Another honor for the Florida State Seminoles offensive lineman
- FSU moves up in College Football Playoff rankings-Seminoles recognized for impressive performance vs. Syracuse
- FSU quarterback Jordan Travis named Davey O’Brien semifinalist-Travis has set several career-highs in 2022
- FSU offensive coordinator, offensive line coach Alex Atkins nominated for Broyles Award-Semifinalists are set to be announced on November 22
- Trey Benson first player to earn 3 straight ACC Running Back of the Week honors-Maurice Smith was honored as well as Lineman of the Week
- FSU moves up in ranking after beating Syracuse-Florida State is No. 1 in the country in 20-plus yard plays from scrimmage
