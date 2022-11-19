FSU vs. Louisiana: Pregame notes, updates

The No. 19 Florida State Seminoles are set to host the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for the first time in history inside Doak Campbell Stadium. It is Military Appreciation Day, and the Seminoles are honoring service members by rushing out onto the field with flags carried and flown overseas by active duty and veterans alike. Florida State, along with the entire ACC, will be wearing a UVA sticker on their helmets to show support for the lives affected by the tragic events that happened earlier this week. A moment of silence will also be conducted before kick-off during the coin toss.
FSU is currently 7th in the nation offensively, per PFF.com, and quarterback Jordan Travis is 9th in the country with 2415 yards, a 64% completion ratio, and 20 touchdowns.
Defensively, Florida State has not allowed a touchdown in three games and looks to continue that trend before another home matchup against the Florida Gators ending what the Noles hope to be a 10-win season after their bowl game.
FSU vs. Louisiana is set for a 12 p.m. kickoff and will be broadcast on regional sports network affiliates in addition to streaming on ESPN3.
Stay tuned for live pre-game updates.
How to Watch
Date
Saturday, November 19th
Time
12:00 p.m.
Watch
ACC RSN (Affiliates List)
Stream
Listen
Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation
- TN Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
- Depth Chart: FSU depth chart vs. Louisiana-A look at the Florida State Seminoles depth chart ahead game vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
- Bowl Projections after Week 11: Who, where could FSU be playing?-Taking a look at national projections
- Matchups and Memories: A satirical series history between FSU and Louisiana-The ‘Noles can do it!!!
- College Football Picks Week 12: The Penultimate Pendulum Swings-The season’s final days are upon us
- Making the grade: What the analytics say about FSU’s offensive line-How did the Florida State offensive line perform against Syracuse?
- Line of Scrimmage: FSU takes on Louisiana feat. Josh Jagneaux of Ragin’ Review-Time to Florida State to go Fun Belt
- FSU Players: DB’s Renardo Green and Greedy Vance discuss Seminoles’ impressive defense over win streak-“We all work as one. We work together. We cover good, they get sacks, they get back there it helps us. It’s like hand in hand; we both do good, it works out good”
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: Norvell talks team health, game plan for Louisiana-Florida State Seminoles head coach talks after Wednesday practice
- FSU Players: Akeem Dent, Wyatt Rector, and Malik McClain speak after Tuesday practice-“Everybody has bought into the coaching here.. Everybody know what they expect.”
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: Norvell speaks after Tuesday practice-“Every opponent is going to be who they are, the most dangerous opponent is ourselves. It’s a reality. Are you willing to go out there and be your best?”
- FSU Coordinators: Meet with media, discuss Syracuse win ahead of Louisiana-“Everything is going to the maximum. Wherever that ceiling is, you can always challenge it, and you could always go higher.”
- Betting: FSU opens as major favorite against Louisiana-Florida State is 5-0 vs. Sun Belt teams since the conference began sponsoring football in 2001
- How To Watch: Florida State vs. Louisiana: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more-This will be the first time the two teams have met, but FSU holds the all-time record over Sun Belt opponents (25-9-1)
- *A NEW RECRUITING THREAD #13 is up- NoleThruandThru and Josh Pick keep you up to date on the LATEST FSU RECRUITING NEWS @ Tomahawk Nation’s hub for all things relating to Florida State football recruiting -Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #13
- Everything you can expect to experience at a Florida State tailgate-Heading to Tallahassee for a college football game, here’s what to expect.
- Offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons named Jason Witten Award semifinalist-Another honor for the Florida State Seminoles offensive lineman
- FSU moves up in College Football Playoff rankings-Seminoles recognized for impressive performance vs. Syracuse
- FSU quarterback Jordan Travis named Davey O’Brien semifinalist-Travis has set several career-highs in 2022
- FSU offensive coordinator, offensive line coach Alex Atkins nominated for Broyles Award-Semifinalists are set to be announced on November 22
- Trey Benson first player to earn 3 straight ACC Running Back of the Week honors-Maurice Smith was honored as well as Lineman of the Week
- FSU moves up in ranking after beating Syracuse-Florida State is No. 1 in the country in 20-plus yard plays from scrimmage
Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Florida State game notes via Seminoles.com
- Florida State moved up to 20th in both the AP and Coaches polls this week after its 38-3 win at Syracuse, which was FSU’s ACC-best fourth 30-point victory this season. The Seminoles are the only P5 team with two 30-point wins on the road and one of only four P5 programs - along with Ohio State, Tennessee and Georgia - with three 30-point victories in conference play.
- In records dating to 1996, FSU is the first ACC school to hold conference opponents to 65 or fewer passing yards in consecutive games (62 at Miami, 65 at Syracuse; the two lowest passing outputs among ACC offenses this season) and the first team to hold consecutive FBS opponents to 65 passing yards or less since Appalachian State in 2019.
- During its current three-game winning streak, Florida State has outscored its opponents 124-22 while outgaining them 1,516-612 in total offense. The Seminoles are averaging 235.0 rushing yards and 270.3 passing yards per game while holding opponents to 95.7 rushing yards and 108.3 passing yards per game. Florida State has completed 72.1 percent of its passes and is 15-of-16 on red zone opportunities in that stretch.
- FSU leads the nation with seven touchdown drives of 90+ yards and is 2nd nationally with 15 touchdown drives of 80+ yards this season. The Seminoles also rank 3rd in explosive play rate differential, trailing only Georgia and Ohio State, with an offense explosive play rate of 16.62 percent that ranks 6th nationally and a defense explosive plays allowed rate of 8.98 percent that is 12th in the country (via ESPN Stats & Info).
- Florida State, Georgia and Ohio State are the only teams ranked in the top-10 in yards per play on offense and defense. The Seminoles are 10th nationally with an average of 6.89 yards per play on offense and 10th with an average of 4.62 yards allowed per play on defense. FSU is 11th in the country allowing an average of 293.6 yards per game on defense and 16th in the country with 477.1 yards of total offense per game.
- FSU is one of four teams in the country, and the only team in the ACC, averaging at least 260 yards of passing offense and at least 210 yards of rushing offense per game this season. Of the three ACC teams averaging better than 260 yards of passing offense, the next-closest rushing offense is North Carolina’s 163.9 rushing yards per game.
- Florida State is 1st in the ACC and 2nd in the country in pass defense, holding opponents to an average of 155.0 yards per game through the air. The Seminoles also are 1st in the ACC and rank 7th nationally holding opponents to an average of 5.9 yards per pass attempt.
- FSU has rushed for at least 200 yards in five straight games, the program’s longest streak since starting the 1995 season with six consecutive 200-yard games. The Seminoles lead the ACC in yards per rush and rushing offense, with their average of 5.53 yards per rush 11th nationally, and their average of 213.6 rushing yards per game 16th.
- Florida State is one of two teams in the country that is ranked in the top-25 in kickoff return average, punt return average and punt return defense. FSU is 7th in the country and 3rd in the ACC with an average of 24.77 yards per kickoff return, is 2nd in the conference and 17th in the nation allowing an average of 3.38 yards per punt return and is 3rd in the conference and 22nd nationally with an average of 11.83 yards per punt return.
- Florida State’s defense has held opponents to an average of 129.6 yards of total offense in the first half, with opponents gaining only 55.9 yards rushing and 73.7 yards passing in the first 30 minutes. The Seminoles are outscoring opponents 195-81 in the first half and have held seven opponents to three or fewer first-half points.
- Mike Norvell is 18-5 (.783) in November, including 2-0 this season, with an average margin of victory of 40.6-25.5.
Loading comments...