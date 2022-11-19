FSU vs. Louisiana: Pregame notes, updates

The No. 19 Florida State Seminoles are set to host the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for the first time in history inside Doak Campbell Stadium. It is Military Appreciation Day, and the Seminoles are honoring service members by rushing out onto the field with flags carried and flown overseas by active duty and veterans alike. Florida State, along with the entire ACC, will be wearing a UVA sticker on their helmets to show support for the lives affected by the tragic events that happened earlier this week. A moment of silence will also be conducted before kick-off during the coin toss.

FSU is currently 7th in the nation offensively, per PFF.com, and quarterback Jordan Travis is 9th in the country with 2415 yards, a 64% completion ratio, and 20 touchdowns.

Defensively, Florida State has not allowed a touchdown in three games and looks to continue that trend before another home matchup against the Florida Gators ending what the Noles hope to be a 10-win season after their bowl game.

FSU vs. Louisiana is set for a 12 p.m. kickoff and will be broadcast on regional sports network affiliates in addition to streaming on ESPN3.

Stay tuned for live pre-game updates.

How to Watch

Date

Saturday, November 19th

Time

12:00 p.m.

Watch

ACC RSN (Affiliates List)

Stream

ESPN, Bally Sports

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

