Fabien Lovett, Treshaun Ward, DJ Lundy, and Robert Scott on FSU dominating Louisiana, win streak

The No. 19 ranked team in the country, Florida State (8-3, 5-3 ACC) logged its fourth-straight blowout win on Saturday, beating the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 49-17 to add another victory to the win column ahead of next week’s game against the Florida Gators.

Florida State is now in the stage of beat downs of lower-level opponents, not allowing favorable competition in games they should win. The climb seems to have the Seminoles past the midway point where they’re fighting in the Top 20 nationally.

After the game, Fabien Lovett, Treshaun Ward, DJ Lundy, and Robert Scott spoke on the team’s performance, what stood out from their teammates and other thoughts after the blowout win:

Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, linebacker DJ Lundy

Running back Treshaun Ward

Offensive lineman Robert Scott

