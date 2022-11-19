FSU vs. Louisiana: Halftime notes, stats, thoughts

No. 19 Florida State (7-3, 5-3 ACC) is rolling over Louisiana (5-5, 3-4 Sun Belt) in the first half, shattering any narratives about a potential trap game with a rivalry matchup against the Florida Gators.
From the get-go, FSU made sure to show that it wasn’t overlooking this week, getting points on three straight drives to go up 21-0 in the first. Running back Treshaun Ward kicked off scoring with a 36-yard rush out of the Wildcat formation, while quarterback Jordan Travis added two scores of his own on the ground, moving into a tie with Karlos Williams for 11th all-time in career rushing touchdowns at Florida State.
Another Ward touchdown and an amazing grab by Malik McClain in the end zone led to a 35-0 Florida State lead at the half.
Defensively, the Seminoles have managed to contain the Ragin’ Cajuns across the board, though a quick drive at the end of the half showed the visiting team’s first signs of life on the day.
FSU vs. Louisiana halftime stats
35-3
Total yards
FSU: 318
Louisiana: 121
Passing yards
FSU: 112
Louisiana: 60
Rushing yards
FSU: 206
Louisiana: 61
Yards per play
FSU: 7.4
Louisiana: 3.6
Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns how to watch
Date
Saturday, November 19
Time
12:00 p.m.
Watch
ACC RSN (Affiliates List)
