FSU vs. Louisiana: Halftime notes, stats, thoughts

No. 19 Florida State (7-3, 5-3 ACC) is rolling over Louisiana (5-5, 3-4 Sun Belt) in the first half, shattering any narratives about a potential trap game with a rivalry matchup against the Florida Gators.

From the get-go, FSU made sure to show that it wasn’t overlooking this week, getting points on three straight drives to go up 21-0 in the first. Running back Treshaun Ward kicked off scoring with a 36-yard rush out of the Wildcat formation, while quarterback Jordan Travis added two scores of his own on the ground, moving into a tie with Karlos Williams for 11th all-time in career rushing touchdowns at Florida State.

Another Ward touchdown and an amazing grab by Malik McClain in the end zone led to a 35-0 Florida State lead at the half.

Defensively, the Seminoles have managed to contain the Ragin’ Cajuns across the board, though a quick drive at the end of the half showed the visiting team’s first signs of life on the day.

FSU vs. Louisiana halftime stats

35-3

Total yards

FSU: 318

Louisiana: 121

Passing yards

FSU: 112

Louisiana: 60

Rushing yards

FSU: 206

Louisiana: 61

Yards per play

FSU: 7.4

Louisiana: 3.6

Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns how to watch

Date

Saturday, November 19

Time

12:00 p.m.

Watch

ACC RSN (Affiliates List)

Stream

ESPN, Bally Sports

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network