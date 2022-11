After taking care of Georgia Tech last weekend and moving within one more win of bowl eligibility, the 5-3 Florida State Seminoles head down south to meet the 4-4 Miami Hurricanes. The game will kick off at 7:30pm EST and be nationally broadcast on ABC.

One of the greatest rivalries in college football history, the Seminoles and Hurricanes have met on the gridiron 66 times. Miami holds a 35-31 lead in a series that has been streaky for both teams. Recently, FSU won 7 in a row between 2010 and 2016 before Miami took the next 4 contests between 2017 and 2020. Florida State won last season, so we shall see if another streak is on tap for the ‘Noles.

Just how competitive has this rivalry been throughout the years? Well, out of 66 matchups, 32 have been decided by one score (8 points or fewer margin of victory).

19 have been decided by a 3 point margin of victory.

9 games have been decided by a single point. Incredible!

In honor of such a great rivalry, we’re going to do things a little different this week- let’s get interactive and choose some FSU favorites!

Best hit

Marvin Jones on Larry Jones (1992):

Greg Jones on Sean Taylor (2003):

Stanford Samuels on Roscoe Parrish (2003):

Nigel Bradham on LaRon Byrd (2011... IT WAS LEGAL):

Poll Which Nole had the best hit on a Cane? Marvin Jones

Greg Jones

Stanford Samuels

Worst Wide-_______

Wide Right I (1991):

Wide Right II (1992):

Wide Right III (2000):

Wide Left I (2002):

Poll Which missed FSU kick hurt the most? Wide Right I

Wide Right II

Wide Right III

Best Twist of Fate

Miami Muff (2005- the loudest moment Yours Truly ever witnessed in Doak):

Block at the Rock (2016):

Poll Best Miami kicking error? The Miami Muff

Best Performance by a Seminole

WR Fred Biletnikoff (1964): 9 receptions for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns

RB Sammie Smith (1987): 30 carries for 187 yards

LB Kirk Carruthers (1989): 16 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery

RB Warrick Dunn (1995): 20 carries for 184 yards and 1 touchdown, 4 receptions for 17 yards

WR Peter Warrick (1998): 7 receptions for 190 yards and 1 touchdown

RB Greg Jones (2002): 31 carries for 189 yards and 1 touchdown

RB Antone Smith (2008): 27 carries for 92 yards and 4 touchdowns

RB Devonta Freeman (2013): 23 carries for 78 yards and 2 touchdowns, 6 receptions for 98 yards and 1 touchdown

RB Dalvin Cook (2015): 22 carries for 222 yards and 2 touchdowns, 3 receptions for 47 yards and 1 touchdown

Poll Which Seminole had the best single-game performance against Miami? WR Fred Biletnikoff

RB Sammie Smith

LB Kirk Carruthers

RB Warrick Dunn

WR Peter Warrick

RB Greg Jones

RB Antone Smith

RB Devonta Freeman

Most Exciting Play

1966: T.K. Wetherell’s 94 yard kickoff return for a touchdown:

1986: Deion Sanders’ interception:

1989: Dexter Carter’s touchdown run:

1993: Sean Jackson’s touchdown run:

1993: Charlie Ward to Matt Frier:

2004: Antonio Cromartie scoop and score:

2010: Chris Thompson’s 90 yard touchdown run:

2011: Greg Reid’s punt return for a touchdown:

2014: Dalvin Cook’s game-winning touchdown run:

2021: Ja’Khi Douglas’ 59 yard catch:

Poll Which Seminole had the most exciting play against the Hurricanes? T.K. Wetherell

Deion Sanders

Dexter Carter

Sean Jackson

Charlie Ward to Matt Frier

Antonio Cromartie

Chris Thompson

Greg Reid

Dalvin Cook

Best Troll

Dexter Carter on Bernard Clark (1989):

No poll necessary, come on now!

It’s Miami week, y’all! Give us your best memories in the comment section, and as always- FMFFM!

Year-by-year results:

1951: Miami 35, Florida State 13

1953: Miami 27, Florida State 0

1955: Miami 34, Florida State 0

1956: Miami 20, Florida State 7

1957: Miami 40, Florida State 13

1958: Florida State 17, Miami 6

1959: Miami 7, Florida State 6

1960: Miami 25, Florida State 7

1962: Miami 7, Florida State 6

1963: Florida State 24, Miami 0

1964: Florida State 14, Miami 0

1966: Florida State 23, Miami 20

1969: Florida State 16, Miami 14

1970: Florida State 27, Miami 3

1971: Florida State 20, Miami 17

1972: Florida State 37, Miami 14

1973: Miami 14, Florida State 10

1974: Miami 21, Florida State 14

1975: Miami 24, Florida State 22

1976: Miami 47, Florida State 0

1977: Miami 23, Florida State 17

1978: Florida State 31, Miami 21

1979: Florida State 40, Miami 23

1980: Miami 10, Florida State 9

1981: Miami 27, Florida State 19

1982: Florida State 24, Miami 7

1983: Miami 17, Florida State 16

1984: Florida State 38, Miami 3

1985: Miami 35, Florida State 27

1986: Miami 41, Florida State 23

1987: Miami 26, Florida State 25

1988: Miami 31, Florida State 0

1989: Florida State 24, Miami 10

1990: Miami 31, Florida State 22

1991: Miami 17, Florida State 16

1992: Miami 19, Florida State 16

1993: Florida State 28, Miami 10

1994: Miami 34, Florida State 20

1995: Florida State 41, Miami 17

1996: Florida State 34, Miami 16

1997: Florida State 47, Miami 0

1998: Florida State 26, Miami 14

1999: Florida State 31, Miami 21

2000: Miami 27, Florida State 24

2001: Miami 49, Florida State 27

2002: Miami 28, Florida State 27

2003: Miami 22, Florida State 14

2003: Miami 16, Florida State 14 (*Orange Bowl: game played on 1/1/2004)

2004: Miami 16, Florida State 10

2005: Florida State 10, Miami 7

2006: Florida State 13, Miami 10

2007: Miami 37, Florida State 29

2008: Florida State 41, Miami 39

2009: Miami 38, Florida State 34

2010: Florida State 45, Miami 17

2011: Florida State 23, Miami 19

2012: Florida State 33, Miami 20

2013: Florida State 41, Miami 14

2014: Florida State 30, Miami 26

2015: Florida State 29, Miami 24

2016: Florida State 20, Miami 19

2017: Miami 24, Florida State 20

2018: Miami 28, Florida State 27

2019: Miami 27, Florida State 10

2020: Miami 52, Florida State 10

2021: Florida State 31, Miami 28