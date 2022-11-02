Noles News: FSU still a touchdown favorite over Miami

Recruiting

For all things recruiting head on over to the Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023

Seminole TD!

Trey Clark run.

Goldie Lawrence runs in the 2-pt conversion

Seminole 23

Apopka 15

10:10, 4th pic.twitter.com/RY0hwHYAce — Jon Santucci (@JonSantucci) November 2, 2022

Football

As of publication, Florida State is a 7.5-point favorite over the Miami Hurricanes according to DraftKings — the line has remained pretty steady in that area of the course of the week, even with the news that Miami may be forced to play any of its three quarterbacks.

Speaking of quarterbacks, FSU’s Jordan Travis was named to the Davey O’Brien team, one of 40 signal callers to receive the honor. The Davey O’Brien award, presented to the top quarterback in the country, will be given this December.

In other awards news, offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons was named a named semifinalist for Wuerffel Trophy, given “to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.”

Ahead of this week’s game against Miami, head coach Mike Norvell as well as Leonard Warner, Akeem Dent, and Mycah Pittman spoke on the matchup as well as overall thoughts on the team after eight games.

Time to go



◾️ We're talking with head coach Brian Pensky right before ACC Tournament time!



◾️ Let's also get inside the broadcast booth following Saturday's win over Georgia Tech.



https://t.co/OpFBTi9ggD#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/Vw9wC11CMW — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) November 1, 2022

Jared Verse has a TFL in every game but one that he's played this season (and that was Louisville where he was injured late 2nd Q.) Now at 1.6 TFL's per game, Verse leads the ACC and all of P5 CFB in that category. #KeepCLIMBing #NoleFamily — Jeff Culhane (@jeffculhane) November 1, 2022

ACC offensive lineman of the week @DmitriEmmanuel joins @jeffculhane for today's practice report



"I'm really proud of how the guys have come along this season and keep grinding."#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/n8rTlRzK8g — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 1, 2022

An honor to have the @gened01 in his booth at Halftime of @FSUFootball vs Georgia Tech! Our conversation with Gene from Saturday:



Apple-https://t.co/3I0Rjf7CIo



Spotify: https://t.co/iovAeAiCx6 — Seminole Sports Network (@SeminolesSN) November 1, 2022

Seminole Scholar Spotlight: @jordantrav13



"It's a blessing to have the opportunity to come to a school like this. It's a great university. Being the quarterback at Florida State means everything to me. It's a dream come true."#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/czSJqLzEbD — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 1, 2022

Excited to help introduce @KeepClimbingff an organization created to make a true impact serving the needs of others. #KCFF & Sabal Palm Elem. have partnered to host a Winter Coat Drive helping young boys and girls start the holiday season with a cozy gift. #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/t7GbHooIqP — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) November 2, 2022

Soccer

Florida State senior forward Onyi Echegini earned ACC’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week after scoring in the fourth and 75th minute marks during the No. 5 Seminoles’ 4-1 win over Virginia Tech.

From FSU Sports Info:

It was the second time this season that Echegini scored multiple goals in a game as she recorded a hat trick earlier in the year against Boston College. She currently leads the Seminoles with nine goals on the season and is second on the team with 20 points, coming off those nine goals and two assists. Florida State kicks off the ACC Tournament on Thursday at 8 PM against No. 4 Notre Dame in the tournament semifinals. The match is on the ACC Network

Basketball

The @NCAA just amazes me -players r getting BIG CASH (which is cool) from the NIL yet they declare a player BABA MILLER of @FSUHoops his full eligibility due to accepting travel expense $$$ to train in USA from Spain Plus his PARENTS PAID BACK the $$$. Just SICKENING — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 1, 2022

Baseball

Way to go, Pedro!



With Kevin Cash, FSU will have two former players leading MLB clubs! https://t.co/VCf83Mfe4c — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) November 1, 2022

All Sports

Athletes from the Florida State men and women’s swimming and diving teams both earned the ACC Performers of the Week after last week’s wins over Georgia Tech.

From FSU Sports Info: