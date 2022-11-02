 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Noles News: FSU still a touchdown favorite over Miami

Seminoles take on Hurricanes this Saturday in primetime

By Perry Kostidakis
/ new
Charles Mays/Tomhawk Nation

Recruiting

For all things recruiting head on over to the Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023

(click on names for links to commitment articles)

Class of 2023 football commits

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Samuel Singleton Jr. (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 5 star Hykeem Williams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 3 star JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tavion Gadson (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keldric Faulk (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Blake Nichelson (CA)

LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Ja’Bril Rawls (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Kenton “KJ” Kirkland (FL)

Football

As of publication, Florida State is a 7.5-point favorite over the Miami Hurricanes according to DraftKings — the line has remained pretty steady in that area of the course of the week, even with the news that Miami may be forced to play any of its three quarterbacks.

Speaking of quarterbacks, FSU’s Jordan Travis was named to the Davey O’Brien team, one of 40 signal callers to receive the honor. The Davey O’Brien award, presented to the top quarterback in the country, will be given this December.

In other awards news, offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons was named a named semifinalist for Wuerffel Trophy, given “to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.”

Ahead of this week’s game against Miami, head coach Mike Norvell as well as Leonard Warner, Akeem Dent, and Mycah Pittman spoke on the matchup as well as overall thoughts on the team after eight games.

Soccer

Florida State senior forward Onyi Echegini earned ACC’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week after scoring in the fourth and 75th minute marks during the No. 5 Seminoles’ 4-1 win over Virginia Tech.

From FSU Sports Info:

It was the second time this season that Echegini scored multiple goals in a game as she recorded a hat trick earlier in the year against Boston College. She currently leads the Seminoles with nine goals on the season and is second on the team with 20 points, coming off those nine goals and two assists.

Florida State kicks off the ACC Tournament on Thursday at 8 PM against No. 4 Notre Dame in the tournament semifinals. The match is on the ACC Network

Basketball

Baseball

All Sports

Athletes from the Florida State men and women’s swimming and diving teams both earned the ACC Performers of the Week after last week’s wins over Georgia Tech.

From FSU Sports Info:

Peter Varjasi was named the ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week for the second time this season. Julia Mansson was awarded the ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week, while Darwin Nolasco and Samantha Vear were named the Men’s and Women’s Diver of the Week respectively.

Mansson and Vear split the women’s awards with two student-athletes from Virginia Tech.

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...