Noles News: FSU still a touchdown favorite over Miami

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023
Class of 2023 football commits
RUNNING BACK: 4 star Samuel Singleton Jr. (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 5 star Hykeem Williams (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)
DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)
DEFENSIVE END: 3 star JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tavion Gadson (GA)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keldric Faulk (AL)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)
LINEBACKER: 4 star Blake Nichelson (CA)
LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)
DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Ja’Bril Rawls (FL)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Kenton “KJ” Kirkland (FL)
#Tribe23 @RyanBartow @r81dugans @Coach_Norvell @VBFootball pic.twitter.com/taEavg6QSI— Vandrevius Jacobs (@VandreviusJ) November 1, 2022
Seminole TD!— Jon Santucci (@JonSantucci) November 2, 2022
Trey Clark run.
Goldie Lawrence runs in the 2-pt conversion
Seminole 23
Apopka 15
10:10, 4th pic.twitter.com/RY0hwHYAce
Me and my boys coming for it all this year. @NBbearsFB @NCSCRecruits @Coach_Norvell @odellhaggins #tribe23 pic.twitter.com/DHr4fwWDHn— Keith Sampson Jr. (KJ) (@ksampson94) November 1, 2022
Football
As of publication, Florida State is a 7.5-point favorite over the Miami Hurricanes according to DraftKings — the line has remained pretty steady in that area of the course of the week, even with the news that Miami may be forced to play any of its three quarterbacks.
Speaking of quarterbacks, FSU’s Jordan Travis was named to the Davey O’Brien team, one of 40 signal callers to receive the honor. The Davey O’Brien award, presented to the top quarterback in the country, will be given this December.
In other awards news, offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons was named a named semifinalist for Wuerffel Trophy, given “to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.”
Ahead of this week’s game against Miami, head coach Mike Norvell as well as Leonard Warner, Akeem Dent, and Mycah Pittman spoke on the matchup as well as overall thoughts on the team after eight games.
Time to go— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) November 1, 2022
◾️ We're talking with head coach Brian Pensky right before ACC Tournament time!
◾️ Let's also get inside the broadcast booth following Saturday's win over Georgia Tech.
https://t.co/OpFBTi9ggD#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/Vw9wC11CMW
Jared Verse has a TFL in every game but one that he's played this season (and that was Louisville where he was injured late 2nd Q.) Now at 1.6 TFL's per game, Verse leads the ACC and all of P5 CFB in that category. #KeepCLIMBing #NoleFamily— Jeff Culhane (@jeffculhane) November 1, 2022
ACC offensive lineman of the week @DmitriEmmanuel joins @jeffculhane for today's practice report— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 1, 2022
"I'm really proud of how the guys have come along this season and keep grinding."#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/n8rTlRzK8g
.@ScottandWallace— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) November 1, 2022
" ... !" ️#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/FM5ELiNGcr
An honor to have the @gened01 in his booth at Halftime of @FSUFootball vs Georgia Tech! Our conversation with Gene from Saturday:— Seminole Sports Network (@SeminolesSN) November 1, 2022
Apple-https://t.co/3I0Rjf7CIo
Spotify: https://t.co/iovAeAiCx6
Seminole Scholar Spotlight: @jordantrav13— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 1, 2022
"It's a blessing to have the opportunity to come to a school like this. It's a great university. Being the quarterback at Florida State means everything to me. It's a dream come true."#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/czSJqLzEbD
Excited to help introduce @KeepClimbingff an organization created to make a true impact serving the needs of others. #KCFF & Sabal Palm Elem. have partnered to host a Winter Coat Drive helping young boys and girls start the holiday season with a cozy gift. #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/t7GbHooIqP— Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) November 2, 2022
Soccer
Florida State senior forward Onyi Echegini earned ACC’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week after scoring in the fourth and 75th minute marks during the No. 5 Seminoles’ 4-1 win over Virginia Tech.
From FSU Sports Info:
It was the second time this season that Echegini scored multiple goals in a game as she recorded a hat trick earlier in the year against Boston College. She currently leads the Seminoles with nine goals on the season and is second on the team with 20 points, coming off those nine goals and two assists.
Florida State kicks off the ACC Tournament on Thursday at 8 PM against No. 4 Notre Dame in the tournament semifinals. The match is on the ACC Network
Basketball
The @NCAA just amazes me -players r getting BIG CASH (which is cool) from the NIL yet they declare a player BABA MILLER of @FSUHoops his full eligibility due to accepting travel expense $$$ to train in USA from Spain Plus his PARENTS PAID BACK the $$$. Just SICKENING— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 1, 2022
#NewBlood pic.twitter.com/cEI1HVNmUV— Leonard Hamilton (@FSUCoachHam) November 2, 2022
@Yvngdevo #NewBlood | #NolesInThePros pic.twitter.com/mTSp7AoJXH— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) November 1, 2022
Baseball
Way to go, Pedro!— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) November 1, 2022
With Kevin Cash, FSU will have two former players leading MLB clubs! https://t.co/VCf83Mfe4c
All Sports
Athletes from the Florida State men and women’s swimming and diving teams both earned the ACC Performers of the Week after last week’s wins over Georgia Tech.
From FSU Sports Info:
Peter Varjasi was named the ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week for the second time this season. Julia Mansson was awarded the ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week, while Darwin Nolasco and Samantha Vear were named the Men’s and Women’s Diver of the Week respectively.
Mansson and Vear split the women’s awards with two student-athletes from Virginia Tech.
Loading comments...